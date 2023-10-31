Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Best Halloween Party Monster Bash must-haves

by Jennifer Manfrin

Many people like to decorate their homes for Halloween with fall home decor such as pumpkins. However, when it comes to throwing a Halloween party, scary Halloween decorations are a must. Fortunately, numerous Halloween party decorations will increase the fright factor of your gathering, including Halloween animatronics, fake spider webs and ghostly games.

Funko Games: Disney Haunted Mansion Call of the Spirits Game

Board game lovers looking for a spooky game will love this Call of the Spirits game inspired by Disney’s The Haunted Mansion. You can play with up to five other people, and it’s suitable for ages eight and up.

Great Value Spooky Halloween Candy Decorating Kit

If you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you can top cakes and other pastries with this Halloween candy decorating set. It includes red and black spider sprinkles, tombstone candies with “RIP,” and other Halloween-themed sweets.

Blue Panda 144-Piece Halloween Party Supplies

If you need supplies for a Halloween party, you and your guests will appreciate these Halloween-themed cups, cutlery and plates.

Halloween Treat Bags

These Halloween treat bags are perfect for storing a handful of treats, making them perfect for children’s Halloween parties. The bags have six unique designs and have handle holes at the top.

Halloween Party Tombstone Graveyard Cupcake Picks

These non-edible food decorations will add some flair to your Halloween party pastries this year. This pack includes 12 grabbing hands picks and 12 tombstone picks.

Big Dot of Happiness Halloween Party Photo Booth Props Kit

If you’re thinking of setting up a photo booth for your Halloween party, stock up on these props to liven things up for your guests. They’re easy to assemble, and each piece has a unique design.

Pillsbury Funfetti

Every Halloween gathering needs tasty treats, making this cake mix a must-have if you want to bake sweets for your guests. It has a moist texture with crushed candy and is easy to use to make cakes and cupcakes.

Sattulke 4 Styles Halloween Goody Bags

These reusable trick-or-treat bags are made of soft velvet and are suitable for children of all ages. They aren’t too big that they drag on the floor but are large enough to fit healthy handfuls of Halloween candy.

