Best mattresses for every type of sleeper on every type of budget

What is the mattress for every type of sleeper on every type of budget?

The mattress that you purchase should directly correlate with your sleep style. There are mattresses available at every budget for those who sleep on their side, stomach and back. Different levels of firmness will be desired for each different sleep style and help to determine the use of a mattress topper. When in pursuit of the perfect mattress to fit all of your needs, consider what kind of sleeper you are, what the mattress is made from and if the mattress is designed with hypoallergenic material for a deep, worry-free sleep.

What to consider before buying a mattress for every type of sleeper on every type of budget

How you sleep

How you sleep will determine the type of mattress that you search for. It is important to find the right mattress that will cause less back pain.

Back sleepers : Back-sleepers should consider purchasing a mattress that is medium to slightly firm and a foam mattress topper around 2 inches thick. This will provide just the right level of spine support and will cradle the body simultaneously.

: Back-sleepers should consider purchasing a mattress that is medium to slightly firm and a foam mattress topper around 2 inches thick. This will provide just the right level of spine support and will cradle the body simultaneously. Side sleepers: Those who sleep on their sides will want to purchase a memory foam mattress that provides pressure relief. A hybrid or all-foam mattress will provide necessary support for this type of sleeper and compress around the shoulder to absorb the energy from tossing and turning for a more restful sleep.

Those who sleep on their sides will want to purchase a memory foam mattress that provides pressure relief. A hybrid or all-foam mattress will provide necessary support for this type of sleeper and compress around the shoulder to absorb the energy from tossing and turning for a more restful sleep. Stomach sleepers: Stomach sleepers should look into purchasing a mattress that is supportive enough to keep their spine in proper alignment, while being soft enough to cushion the chest, stomach and knees. These types of sleepers typically get their most restful sleep with a firm mattress.

Material

The material of the mattress that you choose will determine your level of comfort and the durability of a mattress. Firm mattresses are made out of durable materials, such as latex. This style of bed will be firm and likely need a mattress topper, but due to its strength, it will last the longest. When purchasing a latex mattress, make sure that it is not made with synthetic latex for your own safety. If you tend to lean towards softer mattresses and do not desire to purchase a mattress topper, consider a foam-free mattress made with gel, cotton and wool. These mattresses work to regulate heat and allow the user to feel like they are sleeping on a cloud.

Hypoallergenic

No matter your budget or sleeping style, consider purchasing a mattress that is hypoallergenic. Though there are sheets that go on top of the mattress, it is important for it to be designed with safe, eco-friendly fabric that will not irritate the skin or allow for bugs and bacteria. If the sheets and the mattress itself is made with quality toxin-free materials then there is less of a chance for irritation or an allergic reaction and more chance for a safer, comfortable sleep.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress for every type of sleeper

Buyers can expect to spend anywhere from $499-$1,700 on a mattress. Cheaper mattresses may provide less features in terms of hybrid comfortable design and durability and will be priced anywhere from $499-$600, while mattresses with the best comfort features and long-lasting make will be priced anywhere from $700-plus.

Mattresses for every type of sleeper on every type of budget FAQ

Do I need a mattress topper?

A. The choice of purchasing a mattress topper for your mattress will be specific to your needs. If you order your mattress online and decide that you need more memory-foam support because the mattress was harder than you expected, you will likely need to opt for a memory-foam mattress topper. Adding a multi-inch layer of foam or gel to your bed can make it softer and more comfortable to sleep if you prefer a softer sleep setting to a firm mattress.

How do I know what size mattress to order?

A. The size of the mattress that you need to order will be directly correlated to the size of your bed frame. The description will be on the box that the frame came in and there may be a tag that details the size. Once you know the size of the frame, you can choose a mattress that will fit on top of it. For example, if you have a queen-sized bed frame, you will need to purchase a queen-sized mattress .

Best mattresses for every type of sleeper on every type of budget

Best mattresses for side sleepers

Saatva Classic Hybrid Innerspring Queen Mattress

This plush mattress allows for pressure-point relief and comes with a 3-inch Euro pillow top. It features three firmness levels to choose from and a dual coil design for durability. The Classic Hybrid Mattress features spinal-zone technology and high-density memory foam for a firm, yet cozy, ease of positioning for all sleepers. It is designed to be breathable and the organic cotton is hypoallergenic.

Available at: Saatva

The Nectar Memory Foam Twin Mattress

This premium memory-foam mattress hugs your body and keeps you cool. Nectar offers free shipping and free returns, and a 365-night home trial when you purchase this product. It features bounce-back, 2-inch dynamic adjusting foam and a stable base layer. It features good airflow and a sturdy, 7-inch standard foam with a shift-resistant lower cover for a good night’s sleep.

Available at: Nectar

Casper Original Twin Mattress

This mattress features foam that is divided into three ergonomic zones that help align the spine when lying on the back. It is made with thousands of perforations in a breathable style to help keep the user cool at night. The foam conforms to your body to relieve pressure. This item features a durable base and offers long-lasting support.

Available at: Casper

Best mattresses for stomach sleepers

DreamCloud Premiere Queen Mattress

This premiere mattress features a luxury cashmere blend cover and a six-layer hybrid design. It comes with a lifetime warranty and is made with a plush Euro top with inner spring coils for comfort, breathability and a deeper sleep. It features medium-firmness, good for those who sleep on their stomachs.

Available at: DreamCloud

Puffy Original Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress features a puffy, comfortable design that works with any frame or surface, including box springs and adjustable frames. The memory foam is thick and breathable while forming to your body for support. This medium-support mattress is perfect for those who sleep on their stomachs. It features a full money-back guarantee if the user is not satisfied after 101 nights.

Available at: Puffy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.