Which quilt set is best?

Every bedroom makeover includes a new covering for your bed. You could buy a new bedspread, duvet or comforter, but nothing is the same as a quilt. Quilts are made by stitching a layer of batting, usually cotton, between two layers of fabric. Quilts may be simple or have intricate designs, patterns and stitching. They are a great lightweight option for summer and make an attractive top layer of bedding when the weather turns cool.

If you are looking for a quilt with a vintage reversible patchwork design, take a look at the NEWLAKE Quilt Set, which features a floral pattern with real stitched embroidery on both sides.

What to know before you buy a quilt set

Quilt sets typically include three pieces: the quilt and two matching pillow cases or shams.

Coverlet: This is the star of the show. Coverlets are generally large enough to hang to the floor all the way around the bed. Look for coverlets with sturdy stitching and reinforced seams at the corners and edges. Coverlets often have patterns on both sides to keep the same look when you turn them over.

Pillow shams: Some call them pillowcases, but shams are actually fabric covers that go over the pillowcases. Pillow shams slip over the pillow and may have zip or button enclosures. Pillow shams are decor items that match or coordinate with the coverlet.

Throw pillows: These are usually sold separately and come in many colors and styles to coordinate with your coverlet and pillow shams. Some manufacturers sell throw pillows that match the design of your quilt set.

To learn even more about quilt sets, take a look at the full quilt set buying guide from Best Reviews.

What to look for in a quality quilt set

Size

Most quilt sets come in only King or Queen sizes, but a few are made for twin beds. If you are choosing a quilt set that is made for a size called Full/Queen, it could be a little large for a full size bed or a little small for a queen size bed.

Materials

Pure cotton is the most popular choice of fabrics for quilt sets. It is soft and lasts a long time even when washed regularly. Cotton is subject to forming small balls of fluff on the surface, called pills. Expect cotton quilt sets to shrink at least a little bit after the first washing.

Some quilt sets are made from a blend of cotton and polyester. These blends retain their shape well but are less smooth, soft and flexible than 100% cotton quilt sets. Cotton/polyester blends are cheaper than all cotton and are not breathable, so avoid blends if you want to have a comfortable night’s sleep when the room is warm.

Microfiber fabrics are made of nylon and polyester. This man-made fabric is durable, breathable and won’t pill like a cotton quilt set. The best microfiber quilt sets use the most expensive choice of fabrics.

How much you can expect to spend on a quilt set

Prices of quilt sets are determined by their size, the quality of the materials and the intricacy of their designs. Simple quilt sets cost about $30-$40. Most higher quality quilt sets with better materials cost between $40-$80. Top end designer quilt sets easily cost $100 or more, some including decorative throw pillows.

Quilt set FAQ

Can I use my existing pillows with a quilt set?

A. Yes, if they are the right size. As long as you are going for a new look, go ahead and get some new pillows. Synthetic pillows have life expectancies of 1 or 2 years, depending on the quality of the materials. If you wash your down and feather pillows every 6 months, they can give you 5 years of service or more. Foam pillows have no expiration date, but you should replace them when they lose their softness.

How should I store my quilt set when I’m not using it?

A. The best way is to store your quilt set is in a breathable bag in a cool, dry place.

WhaT ARE the best quilt setS to buy?

Top quilt set

NEWLAKE Quilt Set with Real Stitched Embroidery

What you need to know: A quilt set that’s made of lightweight cotton fiber.

What you’ll love: The vintage reversible patchwork design features a Bohemian floral pattern with real stitched embroidery on both sides. The expert craftsmanship of the closed box stitching keeps the filling uniformly distributed even after machine washing. The set includes a quilt and two pillowcases.

What you should consider: This lightweight quilt set comes only in King and Queen sizes and is best for warmer nights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top quilt set for the money

Bedsure 3 Piece Basketweave Quilt Set

What you need to know: A stylish quilt set made of soft, machine washable microfiber that resists fading, shrinking, pilling and stains.

What you’ll love: The classic basket weave pattern on this quilt set features tight stitching on the seams around the edges to stand up to repeated washings in cold water. Not too light and not too heavy, this is an all season, breathable and anti-static quilt. This quilt set comes in King and Queen sizes.

What you should consider: The material is on the thin side, expected in a budget quilt set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tommy Bahama Map Collection Quilt Set

What you need to know: Get the island feeling with this easy care premium cotton quilt set that is pre washed for added softness.

What you’ll love: This is a reversible quilt set that combines traditional soft patterns and textures for a relaxing island vibe. The twin quilt set includes one standard sham. The Full/Queen set includes two standard shams and the king version comes with two king shams that have two-piece back closures for easy removal.

What you should consider: This quilt set will shrink after the first time you wash it, especially if you put it in a dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.