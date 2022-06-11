Which flannel duvet covers are best?

Adding a duvet cover to an existing comforter adds an extra layer of protection and warmth. Duvet covers protect your duvet or comforter and can also be easily laundered. A flannel duvet cover adds style, warmth and comfort to a bed.

A good choice for 100% cotton plaid duvet cover is Eddie Bauer Home Port Gamble Collection Plaid Duvet Cover & Sham Set.

What to know before you buy a flannel duvet cover

What is a duvet cover?

A duvet, a comforter and a duvet cover are three separate terms. Typically, duvets are solid white and filled with down or down alternatives, providing warmth and comfort to the bed. In addition to being called “down comforters,” duvets are sometimes also known as “comforters.” Down filling is sometimes used in a comforter, but synthetic materials are more common.

A duvet cover encloses and protects the duvet. There’s a nearly endless variety of colors and patterns in duvet covers, even though duvets are normally white. Three sides of duvet covers are sewn shut, but the fourth side is closed with buttons, ties or a zipper so the duvet can be removed or inserted easily. Although duvet covers aren’t required, most people find that they add a decorative touch and are easier to clean than the whole comforter.

Flannel duvet cover benefits

On a cold night, a flannel duvet cover is warm and cozy. Wool and cotton are blended to create flannel, which is a soft and durable fabric that lasts for years. As it’s wrinkle-free and machine-washable, a flannel duvet cover can be thrown straight in the dryer after being washed. The soft, cozy feel of flannel duvet covers is ideal for bedding used during the cold months. Many people find that flannel duvets are significantly warmer than those crafted of fleece or any other material.

Sizing

Your duvet cover should be the same size as your bedding. A duvet cover is slipped over the comforter or duvet to protect the surface from dirt and damage. Duvets should be longer and wider than mattresses; mattress depth determines how long or wide the duvet should be. Experts recommend choosing a duvet that’s 12 inches longer and 16 inches wider than the bed.

What to look for in a quality flannel duvet cover

Types of flannel

Cotton: Duvet covers made of cotton flannel are relatively thick, so they don’t stretch. Compared to synthetic fibers, cotton fabrics allow the skin to breathe more easily and feel drier. In fact, cotton absorbs more moisture than polyester. Many find that microfiber flannel doesn’t breathe as well as cotton flannel. Anyone who sweats a lot under the sheets should opt for a cotton flannel duvet cover.

Polyester: There are a couple of advantages to choosing polyester over cotton for a flannel duvet cover. Cotton flannel sheds more lint than polyester flannel because polyester fibers have a lower electrostatic charge than cotton fibers. The static cling from the electrostatic charge causes cotton to shed over time. Polyester flannel is also known for shrinking less than cotton flannel. Additionally, synthetic fibers like micro-flannel are less absorbent than cotton flannel, which means polyester dries faster.

Weight and warmth

Flannel is usually described by its weight rather than by its thread count. If flannel is marked “5 ounces,” then one square yard weighs 5 ounces. Cotton flannel should be around 5 ounces, and micro flannel should be around 4 ounces.

Remember, heavier isn’t always better. A fabric that’s excessively heavy is a warning sign that the flannel is woven from thick yarns.

How much you can expect to spend on a flannel duvet cover

The price of a flannel duvet cover ranges from $30-$130, depending on its size and material. Duvet covers made from cotton cost more than microfiber or polyester flannel duvet covers.

Flannel duvet cover FAQ

What’s the best way to keep a flannel duvet cover soft?

A. Duvet covers made of flannel should be washed in cold water on the gentle cycle, as this cycle uses less motion, causing less friction. Don’t add detergent to the rinse cycle, but instead pour in one cup of white vinegar. By adding vinegar, the fiber will expand, resulting in a softer feel of the flannel.

What type of duvet closure is best?

A. The majority of duvet covers either have buttons or a zipper closure. Duvet covers sometimes have fabric ribbon ties instead of buttons.

What’s the best flannel duvet cover to buy?

Top flannel duvet cover

Eddie Bauer Home Port Gamble Collection Plaid Duvet Cover & Sham Set

What you need to know: This set includes a premium quality 100% cotton plaid duvet cover and matching pillow shams.

What you’ll love: The design is reversible and the pattern is versatile enough to match a number of styles.

What you should consider: This cotton duvet cover must be washed according to directions to avoid shrinking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flannel duvet cover for the money

Pinzon 160-Gram Plaid Flannel Cotton Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This 100% cotton velvet flannel duvet cover has double-napped finish on both sides.

What you’ll love: The material is breathable and soft, washing machine safe and produced in a factory that meets OEKO-TEX safety standards.

What you should consider: The price does not include matching shams or pillowcases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mellanni 3-Piece 100% Cotton Flannel Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: This offering by Mellanni is a three-piece white and gray flannel set that includes a duvet cover and two matching pillow shams.

What you’ll love: The duvet cover is simple to secure with four interior ties and button closure and is easy to clean in the washing machine.

What you should consider: Despite the flannel look of the fabric, it has a silky, microfiber feel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

