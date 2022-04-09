Which Youth to the People skincare product is best?

Youth to the People is dedicated to using naturally sourced ingredients for skincare products that not only leave skin looking fresh but can reduce facial impurities caused by pollutants and environmental stressors over time. The brand strives to provide the best skincare routine to its customers, even helping build customized skincare plans. Youth to the People use all vegan ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. If you are looking for an all-around moisturizing and age-defying beauty product, the Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Youth To The People skincare products

Ingredients

One of the most important things to consider when purchasing a product that will be directly applied to your skin is the ingredients. Located on the side of the packaging, the ingredients will tell users if the product contains chemicals or substances that won’t benefit their skin type. Youth to the People are very transparent with the ingredients used in their products and try to make formulas that are free of chemicals and other skin-harming ingredients. It’s still a good idea to be aware of each ingredient going onto your skin, and double -heck for anything you may be allergic or sensitive to.

Cruelty-Free

Most brands have adopted a more natural, eco-friendly way of life, including a reduction of animal testing on products. Youth to the People have run an entirely vegan and cruelty-free operation since opening their doors in 2015. To make sure an item is not tested on animals look for a PETA-approved bunny, a leaping bunny or the words “not tested on animals” directly on the packaging.

Mission

Youth To The People products are created with the natural idea that what you are putting on your skin should contain just as many beneficial nutrients as what you put into your body. All of their products are formulated with natural ingredients and are gentle enough for all skin types. This company believes in helping the environment in any way it can and only uses glass containers for its products. On their website, you can find helpful resources and articles on sustainability and living an eco-friendly lifestyle.

What to look for in a quality Youth To The People skincare product

Formulas

Products that are a cream will typically be oil-based. These tend to provide a smooth application but may take longer to absorb into the skin. They’re extensively moisturizing and can benefit those with dry or otherwise damaged skin. These products can leave steaks and are usually white in color.

Other products are water-based. These skincare products are typically more lightweight and are more beneficial to oily and combination skin types. These products are typically colorless and absorb quickly into the skin while hydrating. With this type of product, there’s less chance of clogged pores or a buildup of product on the skin. However, it doesn’t deeply moisturize as well as some cream-based products.

Skin type

Purchasing the right product and formula for your skin type will ensure that your skin remains hydrated as needed and will help makeup blend easier and look more natural.

Dry skin: If you have dry skin, consider a cream formula, which deeply hydrates dry skin. Lightweight, water-based formulas may not moisturize as effectively if your skin’s extra dry. Products containing natural oils also benefit those with dry skin. Make sure your Youth to the People skincare product is also alcohol-free to prevent excessive drying.

Oily skin: If you have oily skin, consider an oil-free, lightweight, water-based skincare product. This will lessen the chances of your pores getting clogged and your skin looking extra shiny. If you have oily skin, avoid products that are heavier and contain many oils.

Combination skin: It can be trickier for people with combination skin types to find products that match their skin needs. Hydrating formulas that are oil-free can be a great choice. If you have this skin type, you may experience oil on your forehead, nose and chin and may want to use different types of formulas accordingly. To find the right product for you, test a few different formulas out until you find your optimal combination.

Sensitive skin: Those with sensitive skin should avoid use of chemical fragrances. Youth to the People doesn’t use sulfates or parabens in their products, making them less likely to irritate sensitive skin. If a product is particularly good for sensitive skin, it will likely be mentioned in the product description.

How much you can expect to spend on Youth to the People skincare products

Youth to the People products range in price, depending on the quantity and ingredients of the products. You can find all skincare products between $15 on the cheaper end and $80 on the high end.

Youth to the People skincare products FAQ

How do I know when these products expire?

A. On the bottom or side of the product’s container, there will be a small jar graphic. Inside this jar will be a number. That number will specify the time that the product can be used effectively before the ingredients expire. For example, if the product you purchase has a 12 inside the jar graphic, the product expires after 12 months. You can also find the expiration date in the product FAQs on the website listing.

Is it safe to use food ingredients in skincare?

A. Superfoods contain amino acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties which can make them great for skin health, specifically when it comes to environmental stress and pollution’s effects on the skin.

What are the best Youth to the People skincare products to buy?

Top Youth to the People skincare product

Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream

What you need to know: This is a deeply hydrating moisturizer with superior plant extracts and a pro-grade peptide that works to soothe sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: It’s fragrance free and, though the formula is thick, it will not clog the pores.

What you should consider: This moisturizer is not deep enough to be effective for extra dry skin and will take longer to show true effects.

Where to buy: Sold by Youth to the People, Sephora.

Top Youth to the People skincare product for the money

Superfood Hydrate and Firm Peptide Eye Cream

What you need to know: The container is small, but the effects of the cream are significant.

What you’ll love: The peptides contained in this product are used to firm the skin under the eye and naturally reduce the look of dark circles over time. It also contains restorative vitamins that brightens under the eye.

What you should consider: The container is small and the product can go quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Youth to the People.

Worth checking out

Superfood Cleanser

What you need to know: This powerful, gentle daily face wash is formulated with cold-pressed antioxidants — kale, spinach and green tea — to deeply cleanse the skin.

What you’ll love: It works to prevent buildup in pores, removes makeup and balances pH without drying the skin.

What you should consider: Some users noticed the pump leaking, which results in a waste of product.

Where to buy: Sold by Youth to the People, Sephora, Amazon.

