Autumn is the perfect time to refresh your nail color palette

Ah, fall — a time to pack up your neon nail polishes and layer on your moody purples and dark reds. As the weather changes, many people enjoy switching up their manicure color palettes to reflect the current season. But there are lots of new manicure trends beyond dark hues that are worth testing out this fall.

These are the best new manicure trends you’ll want to try

This summer, the naked nail trend inspired people to bare their fingertips with super sheer or colorless polishes. This fall, you can give the trend a subtle but impactful upgrade by using sheer nude shades and layering them with glossy or shimmery top coats.

While the TikTok-viral latte makeup trend is still going strong, you can adapt it to your nail polish routine by incorporating coffee-inspired colors ranging from light tan latte-like hues all the way to deep, chocolatey browns that resemble espresso. To up the fun, use multiple shades of brown on different fingers for an ombre effect.

Glazed doughnut nails made a big impact last summer when Hailey Bieber popularized the milky white manicure with a chrome effect. Now, you can have your glazed doughnut (manicure) any way you like it: with a chocolatey brown tint or a pumpkin-spice-inspired orangey hue, for instance. Instead of a white base, apply a fall-inspired hue to your nails and top it with chrome powder or a chrome-effect top coat for an eye-catching finish.

How to emulate fall with timeless nail polish hues

Fall is the perfect time to embrace dark and moody hues on your fingers and toes (right as you’re likely incorporating more of those same shades into your wardrobe). This autumn, try making an impact with a forest or emerald green, which lets you put a new spin on the colder vibe. A dark gray is another popular choice.

If you prefer softer pink hues, try switching to a mauve or terracotta shade for the colder months, which is a way to incorporate autumnal energy into a traditionally spring-oriented color palette.

And, of course, if all else fails, there are certain nail polish colors that will always look incredible in the fall and will be staples of your nail lineup for years to come. Invest in a bright red, a vampy wine, a deep plum, a pure black or a dark brown, and you’ll surely put it to good use year after year.

Best nail polish colors to try for Fall 2023

Nails.Inc Cappuccino To Go Nail Polish Duo

To emulate the viral latte makeup trend on your fingers and toes, try this adorably packaged coffee-inspired nail polish duo from Nails.Inc. It includes a beige nude and a dark brown hue, and both use a long-wearing formula.

Essie Mrs. Always-Right

Combining a few of fall 2023’s biggest nail polish color trends, this terracotta rose pink is sure to make a statement on your fingers or toes. The cult favorite salon-quality formula goes on evenly and finishes with a glossy shine.

Deborah Lippmann Pose Full Coverage Deep Aubergine Creme

This deep eggplant hue is so dark, it can almost pass for black. It’s the perfect nail shade to take you straight through Halloween and into the December holidays. This polish is formulated with biotin and keratin to keep your nails healthy while delivering long-lasting UV-free gel wear.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Proper Do

For a vampy dark reddish purplish hue that’ll never go out of style, try Proper Do from Butter London. The brand’s polishes are beloved for being chip- and fade-resistant.

Sundays No.32

Swipe on this dark, olivey shade of gray to evoke the cozy feel of your favorite fall sweater. Sunday polishes are 10-free, meaning they do not include many of the harmful chemicals commonly found in nail polishes.

OPI Nail Lacquer Stay Off The Lawn!!

Dark green may seem like a bold choice, but this deep emerald nail color will go well with any neutral-colored sweaters in your fall wardrobe. The OPI brand promises seven days of wear on their salon-quality polishes.

Nails.Inc Hey Sweet Cheeks Get Undressed Nail Polish

For a “barely there” nail polish look, try this sheer peachy neutral color that makes for a subtle and elevated manicure look. Another great option for a similar effect is Better Naked Get Undressed Nail Polish, which is a sheer taupe neutral color.

Essie Expressie Nail Polish Iced Out FX Top Coat

Wear this pearly white, which has chrome glitter that shifts from pink to purple to teal with a shimmer finish, alone for a barely-there lip gloss nail look, or wear it over any colored polish to create a glazed doughnut version of that shade.

Orly Nail Polish Rich Umber

This longwear polish, part of Orly’s Breathable collection that doesn’t require a base or top coat, comes in a rich, chocolatey brown that’s a perfect staple color for your fall mani lineup.

Emilie Heathe Nail Artist Nail Polish — Public

Enriched with nourishing oils and antioxidants to keep nails long and strong, this polish’s packaging is equally gorgeous to the shimmering burnt orange color, “Public,” inside. Apply two thin coats for best results, and finish with the brand’s On The Top Glossy Nail Polish Top Coat.

