Which Dae product is best?

Dae is an Arizona-based hair care company specializing in simple and effective solutions made from clean, natural ingredients that are cruelty-free. While the brand’s shampoos and conditioners are its leading solutions, its styling formulas, hair masks and tools have also won near-perfect customer ratings.

The Dae Monsoon Moisture Mask is a top pick, working on all hair types and textures to improve your hair’s health.

What to know before you buy a Dae product

About the Dae brand

The Arizona desert’s beauty inspired the Dae product line â€” not just its colors, but its fragrance and simplicity as well. The brand’s founder, Amber Fillerup Clark, is a cosmetology-trained beauty blogger and entrepreneur. She built her vegan hair care line around simple solutions that style, restore and preserve a healthy mane and scalp.

The brand’s name is an acronym representing the sun’s movement throughout the day: dawn, afternoon and evening. Its sand, green, orange and mauve hues match that of a slightly muted Arizona landscape and skyline. Its scents emulate the array of aromas found in the desert.

Dae’s nature-inspired palette, bouquets and name leave you with more than just healthier hair that smells great. It also lets you adopt an entire vibe.

Dae hair care line

The Dae product line includes eight types of hair care solutions:

Shampoos

Conditioners

Moisturizing masks

Targeted hair treatments

Styling solutions

Brushes

Hair tools

Scalp care

Your hair care concerns

Each Dae product is formulated to address one or more of six hair concerns:

Dryness

Excess oil

Damage

Frizz

Curl definition

Dry scalp

Focus on two or three of your primary hair care goals as you consider which concerns you wish to address. That will let you build a results-oriented hair care routine.

Also, many of its product benefits overlap. So even if your primary aim is to define your curls and hydrate your hair, the same formulas might also address frizz and damage.

What to look for in a quality Dae product

Fragrances

Dae’s products aim to capture the fragrant Arizona desert, and its scents are derived from plant-based solutions such as extracts and essential oils. For example, its cactus flower leave-in conditioner is infused with the brand’s signature citrus scent, but others are fruity, floral or earthy.

Before committing to a formula, check its bouquet profile to ensure it is a good fit for you.

Bottle size

Varied product sizing lets you choose more sustainable products that are better for the environment and kinder to your wallet. Generally, if you go for the bigger size, you are apt to pay less per ounce and go through fewer bottles.

The brand’s shampoos and conditioners typically come in 3-, 10- and 32-ounce bottles. Many of Dae’s styling products and leave-in conditioners come in 1.7- and 5-ounce bottles, though some only come in one size.

Dispenser type

A product’s dispensing method can significantly affect the user. For example, those who struggle with manual dexterity might not want a thick, plastic container you have to squeeze hard.

Dae’s collection lets you spray, pump, scoop or squeeze. If a formula’s bottle requires a squeeze that’s not your best fit, consider a larger size, which is more likely to come with a pump.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dae product

Depending on the size and formula, expect prices between $10-$64, with an average around $30.

Dae product FAQ

How can you get more from Dae’s deep conditioning treatments?

A. While Dae’s deep conditioning hair treatment is highly effective when used as recommended, you can also use it as an overnight mask for more dramatic results.

Can you use Dae hair care products on color-treated hair?

A. Since the line is formulated without the use of color-fading parabens and sulfates, they are safe for color-treated hair.

How should you apply your conditioner if you struggle with oily hair?

A. Avoid applying conditioner to your scalp. Instead, only add it to the ends of your hair.

Whatâ€™s the best Dae product to buy?

Top Dae product

Dae Monsoon Moisture Mask

What you need to know: It moisturizes your hair to improve its manageability, texture and overall condition.

What youâ€™ll love: It works well for all hair types and textures to address damage, split ends and breakage. It also enhances curls, adds shine and strengthens the hair. It sports a fresh, earthy aroma and comes in a wide-mouth jar, making access easy.

What you should consider: A few customers found the scent too masculine.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Dae product for the money

Dae Hibiscus Wave Spray

What you need to know: This lightweight solution creates texture and waves and is suitable for all hair types.

What youâ€™ll love: This hydrating product uses hibiscus flower extract to restore and smooth your hair as it infuses it with a floral scent. It enhances curls, adds volume with buildable texture and fights frizz. It also comes in a spray bottle for effortless dispensing.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said it was drying and sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Dae Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment

What you need to know: This ultra-hydrating formula uses natural ingredients to calm frizz and add shine to your hair.

What youâ€™ll love: â€‹This curl-enhancing solution tames frizz, increases shine and addresses dryness. It uses dragon fruit to lock in moisture, prickly pear seed oil to soften and meadowfoam seed oil to restore your hair’s luster. Its clean ingredients are suitable for all hair types and textures.

What you should consider: Some might find it a little too thick and texturizing for fine, straight hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.