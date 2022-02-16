Which natural eye makeup is best?

Whether you want an easy, fresh daytime look or prefer to let your outfit do the talking during an evening out, a soft, natural eye makeup application is versatile and easy to master. With a few key shades in the nudes, mauve and gray family, you can make your best features stand out. Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice when looking for all-purpose, high-quality natural eye makeup.

What to know before you buy a natural eye makeup

The tones most flattering to you

Color isn’t the only consideration when choosing natural makeup shades. You’ll also want to match your skin’s undertones. To quickly figure out which tones look best on you, consider how your skin reacts to the sun. Do you burn easily? That’s generally an indication that you’ve got cooler undertones. Do you tan? It’s more likely you have warm undertones. If you do a little of both (burn, then tan), your skin may be neutral.

Are you shopping for a day or nighttime look?

While natural eye makeup can carry you from day to night, you can add a bit more pigment and even some sparkle when you’re buying a palette for evening looks. Consider your makeup habits and buy a palette that complements those.

Ingredients

When you want your natural makeup to be about more than its earth-toned shades, take a closer look at the ingredients and focus on vegan, cruelty-free options. Look for palettes with natural ingredients, and stay away from those with parabens, paraffin and talc.

What to look for in quality natural eye makeup

Sheer and color-saturated options

Natural eye makeup’s appeal is that it feels like a natural extension of your skin’s true hues. For that reason, you’ll want to find a palette with some sheer options that allow your own tones to show through. If you want more dramatic shadows or want your look to transition easily from day to night, be sure to find a palette with at least one or two shades that are heavily pigmented and add some drama to your look.

A good range of basic shades

Although you can play with many colors, you only need three types for a complete look: a medium, overall color wash for the full lid, a darker crease color, and a highlight shade for the brow bone and the center of your lid, near the lash line. Natural overall colors include taupes and mauves, while a charcoal or chocolate color is excellent for adding depth at the crease. A light color, even one with some shine, is great for the highlight.

Skin-friendly ingredients

All skin benefits from soothing and nourishing ingredients, but it’s even more important if your complexion tends to dryness or if you have some fine lines. Consider eyeshadows in cream form since these can be soothing and skin-healthy. Look for ingredients like Vitamin E and natural oils.

How much you can expect to spend on natural makeup

You can find a good drugstore option for around $15. Larger or more premium-brand palettes cost about $30-$60.

FAQ

What soothing ingredients can I look for in a natural eye makeup palette?

A. Ingredients like mineral clays and zinc oxides give eyeshadow great staying power while also feeling good on your skin. For cream-based eyeshadows, look for oils like sunflower and rosemary, as well as soothing calendula and aloe vera.

What color families are included in a natural eye makeup palette?

A. Look for palettes labeled “nude,” as well as those with some options in the mauve and gray families.

What makes natural eye makeup organic or cruelty-free?

A. The designation “certified organic” means that the makeup has been evaluated by a third-party certifier and found not to have any synthetic additives. If you’re also interested in making sure no animal products are included in your makeup, look for one that’s labeled vegan. And if animal welfare is of concern to you, “cruelty-free” is the label used for makeup that’s not tested on animals.

What’s the best natural eye makeup to buy?

Top natural eye makeup

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: A soft yet luxurious palette of shades that each stands on their own for their beauty and staying power.

What you’ll love: While Urban Decay came to be known for its bold, eye-catching colors, this subtle and refined palette lets you play with nude and mauve shades for flattering, natural looks.

What you should consider: Even though the colors in this palette are mostly neutral, they’re as highly pigmented as bolder Urban Decay options, so apply sparingly.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top natural eye makeup for the money

Maybelline The Nudes Wear Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This drugstore favorite offers an excellent range of natural colors that look good on most skin tones.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a good balance between shimmery and matte tones, as well as light and crease shades, this is the palette for you.

What you should consider: Each color is on the smaller side, so if you fall in love with one shade, be aware it may run out quickly!

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth checking out

W3LL PEOPLE Nudist Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: When you want your natural eye makeup also to be cruelty-free and plant-based, this is the palette to grab.

What you’ll love: Rich in jojoba seed and grapeseed oil and rosemary seed extract, this vegan, sustainably-made palette is full of colors that complement each other and go on smoothly and evenly.

What you should consider: The lightly-pigmented colors are beautiful but don’t last as long as the eyeshadows you may be used to. If you need color for long periods (like a full day at work), you’ll need to reapply.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

