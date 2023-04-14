Which Posh Peanut product on Amazon is best?

Whether you’re shopping for a top-of-the-line onesie for an infant, a lush robe for yourself or matching pajamas for your whole family, the Amazon offerings from Posh Peanut are extensive enough to find everything you need.

The best pieces are ultra-soft, breathable and moisture-wicking, making them extraordinarily comfortable. The gorgeous Posh Peanut Mommy Robe is a top pick because it has a luxurious feel and its patterns complement the selection of baby apparel.

What to know before you buy a Posh Peanut product on Amazon

About the Posh Peanut brand

Posh Peanut was launched in 2011 by Fiona Sahakian, a mother of two and former hairstylist. Sahakian built her brand around children’s clothing that excels in style, quality and experience, using premium textiles such as viscose made from bamboo, which is butter-soft and durable.

Posh Peanut carries clothes and accessories for babies, children, women and men, focusing on matching sets for the whole family. It also sells home items such as swaddles, bedding and travel essentials.

Posh Peanut apparel on Amazon

There is a large selection of apparel from Posh Peanut on Amazon. The clothing items fit into nine categories.

Swaddles : These extra-large blankets are lightweight, soft and breathable. They’re typically sold as a set with a matching beanie or headband.

: These extra-large blankets are lightweight, soft and breathable. They’re typically sold as a set with a matching beanie or headband. One-pieces : These come in adorable patterns and colors and feature buttons and reversible zippers to make changing your baby quick and easy.

: These come in adorable patterns and colors and feature buttons and reversible zippers to make changing your baby quick and easy. Robes: These are made from the same soft material as the baby clothes and have the same patterns.

Pajamas : These two-piece pajamas for infants, children, men and women are great as a single set, or you can get matching sets for the whole family.

: These two-piece pajamas for infants, children, men and women are great as a single set, or you can get matching sets for the whole family. Gowns : These make diaper changes a snap with extra-long fabric at the bottom you can secure with a knot or a zipper to keep your infant warm.

: These make diaper changes a snap with extra-long fabric at the bottom you can secure with a knot or a zipper to keep your infant warm. Plush patoos : These baby and toddler blankets match the apparel lines and are double-layered for added warmth and weight.

: These baby and toddler blankets match the apparel lines and are double-layered for added warmth and weight. Sleep bags : These wearable sleep sacks are safer than blankets and come with a zipper at the bottom for quick changes.

: These wearable sleep sacks are safer than blankets and come with a zipper at the bottom for quick changes. Twirl skirts : These darling children’s dresses have an empire fit with a long, flowing skirt.

: These darling children’s dresses have an empire fit with a long, flowing skirt. Twirl skirt bodysuits: These vibrant skirted infant onesies come with snaps at the gusset for quick and easy changing.

Posh Peanut accessories on Amazon

The accessory collection from Posh Peanut on Amazon features the same cute patterns and ultra-soft material as the apparel. There are three categories to consider.

Nursing pillow covers : These machine-washable pillow covers close with zippers and are made from soft bamboo fabric.

: These machine-washable pillow covers close with zippers and are made from soft bamboo fabric. Baby car seat covers : These fit standard car seats to protect your infant from the hot sun and can also be used as a nursing shield.

: These fit standard car seats to protect your infant from the hot sun and can also be used as a nursing shield. Towels and bedding: These are plush hooded towels and fitted crib sheets.

What to look for in a quality Posh Peanut product on Amazon

Soft material

Posh Peanut uses viscose made from bamboo to make most of its high-quality clothing, bedding and accessories. Its soft texture is ideal for sensitive skin, and it’s both lightweight and more durable than cotton.

Breathable fabric

Since Posh Peanut uses natural materials, they are breathable and moisture-wicking. That means that the fabrics bring moisture to the garment’s surface, where it can quickly evaporate to keep you cool and dry.

Wide range of sizes

It’s challenging when a company doesn’t offer enough sizes, especially when it sells children’s clothing. Posh Peanut’s sizes range from infants to adults, so you won’t run into that issue here. Little ones grow so quickly that it’s helpful when you can stick with their favorite pieces as they change.

How much you can expect to pay for a Posh Peanut product on Amazon

Depending on the product and material used to make it, prices range from $38 to $120, with the average item around $40.

Posh Peanut FAQ

Do the colors on Posh Peanut’s clothes fade?

A. They shouldn’t. All clothes are pre-washed to prevent them from fading.

How should you wash your Posh Peanut clothes?

A. Since the soft material can pill if you’re not gentle, avoid placing items in a load with anything that could cause damage, such as buttons, zippers or hardware. Turn clothes inside out and wash them in cold water on a gentle cycle. Finally, hang them to dry.

What’s the best Posh Peanut product on Amazon to buy?

Top Posh Peanut on Amazon

Posh Peanut Mommy Robe

What you need to know: This super-soft robe is perfect for a new or expecting mother and has a high-set tie to make room for a growing belly.

What you’ll love: It’s made from silky-smooth bamboo that’s lightweight and breathable. It has deep pockets and closes with inner and outer ties for added security. It comes in 15 varieties, sizes S to 3XL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that it runs a little small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Posh Peanut on Amazon for the money

Posh Peanut Baby Swaddle Blanket

What you need to know: This exquisite swaddling wrap is large enough to accommodate your growing infant and comes with a matching headband in a gift box.

What you’ll love: Both blanket and headwrap are made from premium viscose that’s soft, moisture-wicking and breathable. It’s available in 27 varieties, and the blanket is 44 inches long and wide, making it versatile enough to double as a nursing cover or stroller blanket.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the stretchy fabric made it hard to achieve a tight swaddle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Posh Peanut Baby Romper

What you need to know: This breathable onesie is easy to get in and out of and has a silky soft texture.

What you’ll love: It has reversible zippers on each end, making it easy to put on and remove. It’s made from moisture-wicking bamboo, has rubber grips on the built-in feet and comes in 12 varieties.

What you should consider: Some people reported it runs one size too small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

