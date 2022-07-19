(Motor Authority) — With apologies to Burger King, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will let you “Have It Your Way.”

On Monday, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV debuted with up to 320-miles of EPA-estimated range, a starting price of $44,995 (including destination), and a choice of front-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, or rear-wheel drive.

The four-model lineup will kick off with the mid-trim $47,595 2LT and $51,995 RS models in the summer of 2023. The $65,996 SS model will arrive later in 2023, followed by the base $44,995 1LT and Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) in the first quarter of 2024. Production will take place in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, which is where the current Blazer is built.

The 1LT 2LT, and RS models will come with front-wheel drive, and the latter two will offer all-wheel drive as an option. All-wheel drive will come standard on the SS. Confusingly, the RS will offer standard front- or rear-wheel drive—buyers’ choice—and all-wheel drive will be optional. The Blazer might be the first vehicle in history to be available with all three drive configurations.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS

Utlium for the masses

Just like the Cadillac Lyriq that’s launching now, the Chevrolet Blazer is using GM’s Ultium EV platform, battery, and motor toolkit.

Chevrolet wouldn’t discuss the battery pack sizes, but noted the lineup will offer three. Chevy said the front-drive RS model will have the “medium sized” battery pack, while the rear-drive RS model will have the “large pack.” Range will span from 247 miles in the 1LT to 320 miles in the RS. The 2LT and SS models will slot in at 293 miles and 290 miles, respectively.

Full power figures will be released closer to launch in 2023, but SS models will have 557 hp and 667 lb-ft of torque, which will unlock the ability to sprint from 0-60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds in a mode Chevy calls Wide Open Watts.

Every Blazer will have independent front and rear suspensions, but SS models will feature a unique suspension package that Chevrolet hasn’t detailed yet.

Blazers will be equipped with an 11.5-kw onboard AC charger and certain models will be capable of DC fast charging up to 190 kw. Chevrolet hasn’t said which models will charge at what rate yet, but noted that up to 78 miles of range can be added to the Blazer in about 10 minutes. One-pedal driving with the ability to vary the amount of regenerative braking will be standard.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS

The people’s Lyriq

Chevrolet wouldn’t comment on the similarities between the swanky Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV, but they are apparent.

The exterior features a low-slung fast roofline, athletic proportions, and a Camaro-like Coke-bottle design with a sweeping belt line. The rear wheel arches flare over 19-inch wheels on base models, while top-spec SS models roll on 22-inch wheels shod in all-season tires (summer rubber will be an option). Chevy said the front fender vent is a nod to its motorsports history. The illuminated front light bar on RS and SS models communicates charging status with an animation. LT models will be a less flashy with a monochromatic look, while RS models will feature a black grille, black exterior accents, and 21-inch wheels. The SS model will receive a model-specific front fascia with garnishes under the headlights that look like the Camaro’s air intakes.

Inside every Blazer will get a 11.0-inch digital gauge cluster, a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system canted toward the driver, and a large volume knob. Turbine-like round vents similar to those in the Camaro add to the muscle-car vibe. Sportier RS and SS models feature a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Every Blazer will come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and active lane control. Reverse automatic emergency braking and automatic parking will be available, as will GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driver-assist system.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Cop cars

The PPV models will be based upon the higher-performance SS variant with the largest battery pack. Both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive versions will be available, and each model will feature Brembo brakes. Chevrolet said the PPV will be a “purpose-built” model rated for police duty with a police-spec interior to accommodate the unique equipment used by cop cars.