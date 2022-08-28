(The Car Connection) — More 2023 models roll into dealer lots, and automakers this week disclosed the pricing on new and carryover models. Without exception and as news to no one, prices are up year over year, ranging from only $500 on the 2023 Ford Ranger to more than $7,000 on the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning.

GM followed up the launch of the redesigned 2023 Chevrolet Colorado last week with the launch of the related 2023 GMC Canyon this week, positioning it as GM’s off-road mid-size pickup truck. Here’s what else we covered.

2023 GMC Canyon preview

The redesigned mid-size pickup separates itself from the Chevy Colorado with a 310-hp turbo-4, one crew cab and short bed configuration, and an off-road attitude.

2023 Cadillac XT6 review

The three-row SUV with seats for seven is best with the V-6, which helps it earn a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac XT4 review

Cadillac’s smallest crossover has good acceleration and a comfortable ride that overshadows a dull interior design to earn a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Mini Cooper review

The quirky Cooper rolls on in two-door, four-door, hard top, convertible, and electric versions, but trimmed availability limit its TCC Rating upside to 6.0 out of 10.

2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD review

GMC’s take on the heavy duty pickup truck adds up to nicer finishes in the cabin, and other available features. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD review

Chevy’s heavy duty pickup trucks can be had in multiple cab and bed configurations, and tow enough in diesel form to qualify as a commercial work horse. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.