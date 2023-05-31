After a rocky start, MoviePass has returned

It’s no secret that MoviePass has had its problems. The service was introduced to the public in 2017. Unfortunately, MoviePass didn’t even make it to 2020, so it could blame the pandemic for its failure. While it was a perfect storm of intense competition and poor management, ultimately, the ridiculously low price was deemed to be an unsustainable model: subscribers could watch an unlimited amount of movies for $9.95. However, it’s official, MoviePass has returned with an updated subscription paln, and movie-goers can once again pay less to watch movies in the theater.

MoviePass subscription tiers

MoviePass is designed for movie lovers, as it offers credits to see movies in over 4,000 theaters across the country. After downloading the app, you get to choose the plan that best matches your movie-going habits. There are four options: Basic, Standard, Premium and Pro. For most of the country, the plan works as follows:

Image credit: MoviePass

Basic: For $10 a month, you get 68 credits, which are good for up to three 2-D standard screenings per month.

For $10 a month, you get 68 credits, which are good for up to three 2-D standard screenings per month. Standard: For $20 a month, you get 140 credits, which are good for up to seven 2-D standard screenings per month.

For $20 a month, you get 140 credits, which are good for up to seven 2-D standard screenings per month. Premium: For $30 a month, you get 200 credits, which are good for up to 11 2-D standard screenings per month.

For $30 a month, you get 200 credits, which are good for up to 11 2-D standard screenings per month. Pro: For $40 a month, you get 1,200 credits, which are good for up to 30 2-D standard screenings per month.

For Los Angeles and New York residents, plan options are as follows:

Basic: For $10 a month, you get 34 credits, which are good for up to three 2-D standard screenings per month.

Standard: For $20 a month, you get 72 credits, which are good for up to seven 2-D standard screenings per month.

Premium: For $30 a month, you get 113 credits, which are good for up to 11 2-D standard screenings per month.

Pro: For $40 a month, you get 640 credits, which are good for up to 30 2-D standard screenings per month.

Best products for movie lovers

Movie Critic Notebook: Movie Rating Journal

This handy journal lets you not only document everything you watch (so you don’t forget), but it also provides space to add essential information, such as the title, cast, director, year, genre, summary and much more. It has over 100 pages and features a compact 6- by 9-inch size for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Unpaid Movie Critic Shirt

Everyone’s a critic. Now you can proudly display that fact with this whimsical shirt that proclaims you are an “Unpaid Movie Critic.” This makes the perfect gift for yourself or anyone else who is a hardcore movie fan who always has a strong opinion or insight regarding their entertainment.

Sold by Amazon

Best Picture of All Time 1,000-Piece Puzzle

If you love movies and puzzles, this 1,000-piece option is ideal. When complete, you can glue it together and hang this collage of classic film posters on your wall for display. It’s made of 100% recycled cardboard, and the extra-thick pieces ensure durability and precision fit.

Sold by Amazon

Jekeno Movie Clapboard Blanket

This large, 50- by 60-inch blanket is perfect for the movie lover, as it resembles a giant movie clapboard. It’s made of high-quality microfiber polyester, is soft and will keep you warm when you spend those late evenings cozying up in front of your TV watching your favorite film.

Sold by Amazon

