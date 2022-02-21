Which race car jacket is best?

There is nothing quite like the thrill of the open road. With the wind blowing through your hair, foot on the gas and the endless highway before you, driving and racing have a thrill that has captivated people for decades. And with every great car, there deserves to be an equally excellent race car jacket to go along with it. The J.H. Design Corvette Racing Embroidered Cotton Jacket is a perfect option for those looking to show they like racing.

What you need to know before you buy a race car jacket

What a race car jacket is

Commonly, when someone thinks about a race car jacket, they think of the jackets professional drivers wear during sports like NASCAR. These jackets are large and padded, usually made of heavy-duty material such as leather or nylon, and help protect drivers from the heat of the engine. They also are often covered in logos of brands that sponsor the car’s driver.

Other kinds of race car jackets

Other jackets simply celebrate the sport of racing cars in all of its forms. These can be bomber jackets, leather jackets or fleece jackets. Despite not being “authentic” racing jackets, they still indicate the love of racing fast cars.

What to look for in a quality race car jacket

Material

Authentic NASCAR jackets are made from a material called Nomex, a synthetic created by the DuPont company that retains fire-retardant properties over long periods. This is because of the chance of catching fire during a race. However, commercial race car jackets are often made of twill, polyester or leather, making them more comfortable and stylish than practical.

Style

The most common style is the twill racing jacket, made for amateur racers and fans alike. These are great if you want to go to the track and try out a fast car. Other race car jackets are made more for style, including the ones sold by NASCAR, which feature all of the brands drivers wear.

Favorite driver

If you intend to find your favorite driver’s jacket, one from NASCAR’s shop might be ideal for you. In this way, you can represent your favorite driver by showing the brands they promote. In other kinds of race car jackets, luxury sports car brands and other brands can be represented.

How much you can expect to spend on a race car jacket

Because they are both stylish and practical, authentic race car jackets can be quite pricey. Authentic ones can cost $70-$200, depending on whether you intend to use them while driving. Ones not meant for racing can cost less, between $40-$80, and will likely be made from a polyester blend or twill.

Race car jacket FAQ

Should you avoid getting your race car jacket wet?

A. If they are made from twill or other durable materials such as leather, most should be fine getting wet. However, it is critical to pay attention to care instructions to ensure the jacket’s safety and quality.

How should a race car jacket fit?

A. They fit like any regular jacket. Because they have an area to protect your neck, ensure that the closure at the neck is not too loose or too tight. Additionally, make sure that the jacket does not hang over the palms of the hands or above the wrists.

What are the best race car jackets to buy?

Top race car jacket

J.H. Design Corvette Racing Embroidered Cotton Jacket

What you need to know: This embroidered jacket features the racing Corvette logo and is an excellent choice for anyone looking to showcase their affinity with racing.

What you’ll love: It has a snap closure at the top for the neck and official Corvette logos on the front and along both sleeves. It is durable, made from high-quality twill.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that it is a bit light for cooler weather.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top race car jacket for money

RaceQuip Racing Driver Fire Suit Jacket Single Layer

What you need to know: This is an official racing jacket dedicated to ensuring safety and performance.

What you’ll love: It has a soft texture despite being highly durable, thanks to its cotton design. Additionally, this high-quality jacket will retain its flame-retardance if adequately cared for.

What you should consider: A few users say it can be a little baggy.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Calhoun Store GM Bonded Polyester All-Season Jacket

What you need to know: This stylish all-season jacket is an excellent option for those looking to represent a few of their favorite General Motors brands.

What you’ll love: It is a zipper-closure fleece-lined jacket perfect for cool or moderate temperatures. You can buy it to show Chevrolet, Corvette, Camaro or Silverado.

What you should consider: A few users said it runs small and must be sized up for larger men.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top race car jacket for kids

Disney Cars Lightning McQueen Boys Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: Featuring one of the coolest racers around, this is the perfect choice for kids who love the movie “Cars.”

What you’ll love: It is made of polyester and has a pull-on three-quarter zipper. Iit features a warm hood lining and shows Lightning McQueen streaking down the center.

What you should consider: Users say it runs small and should be bought one size up. This is a children’s jacket and cannot be worn by adults.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

