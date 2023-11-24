Deep discounts on coveted winter clothing

When it comes to outdoor gear, The North Face has always been synonymous with quality. And if you’ve ever donned one of their warm winter coats, you know why; their gear just lasts. Named after the most challenging side of the mountain, the brand has been outfitting explorers (and us common folk) since the ’60s. And for this Black Friday, they’ve dropped the steepest sales we’ve seen in years — nearly 50% off some of their most iconic styles.

Whether you need a warm winter coat for your kids, a snowsuit for anyone in your family or some sleeping bags and shoes — this sale has you covered.

Best The North Face Black Friday deals on outerwear

Women’s Glacier Basin Vest 30% OFF

It’s built from “100% recycled, water-repellent body fabric and insulated with 600-fill recycled down,” but the stand-out feature is the gorgeous high neck that will guarantee you look amazing while staying super warm.

Women’s Explore Farther Parka 40% OFF

Because everyone who deals with cold winters needs a parka, and this one has 550-fill down and zippered hand pockets.

Men’s Tower Peak Parka 40% OFF

This parka is thigh-length with the iconic color blocking The North Face is known for.

Girls’ Freedom Insulated Jacket 30% OFF

Iconic color-blocking and on-trend colors make this coat a no-brainer for holiday gifting. It has a helmet-compatible hood and secure zip pockets.

More deals on The North Face outerwear:

Best The North Face Black Friday deals on gear

One Bag 30% OFF

The sleeping bag is so iconic it doesn’t even need a name. “By combining synthetic Heatseeker™ Eco and 800-fill recycled down insulation, this sleeping bag provides exceptional warmth and versatility wherever you set up camp.”

One Bag Duo 30% OFF

The only way to improve on the classic North Face sleeping bag was to make it for two. With the same 800-fill recycle-down insulation as the classic bag, it has all the warmth and more — because this one is for both of you.

Wawona Front Porch 30% OFF

This tent has a front porch, and that’s just cool.

More deals on The North Face gear

