Where can I order wine online for Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, but not everyone is making dinner reservations this year. Instead, many couples are choosing to have romantic dinners at home. And if wine is on the menu for you and your sweetheart, you can now enjoy the convenience of having the perfect bottle delivered right to your door.

Thanks to the rise of concierge wine delivery, it’s never been easier to order by the bottle or case. Some companies let you handpick each variety, whereas others give you a curated assortment. No matter which wine you’re looking for this Valentine’s Day, from cabernet to pinot grigio, you’ll be able to find it online.

What you need to know about ordering wine online for Valentine’s Day

Why you should order wine for Valentine’s Day

It’s no surprise that ordering wine online is convenient, especially for busy people already scrambling to buy gifts or plan something special for their partners on Valentine’s Day. It does more than save time, though.

Skip the liquor store: Ordering wine online means you can skip a trip to the liquor store, not to mention bypassing crowds and traffic.

Can I order wine online in my state?

Wine and alcohol delivery laws vary state by state, and certain states have additional regulations regarding direct shipments to residences or places of business. It’s recommended to research your state laws before you attempt to order wine online.

With that said, most wine delivery companies offer detailed information regarding their legal service areas. Additionally, if your state doesn’t allow delivery, the websites will simply prevent you from completing the wine order.

Remember wine essentials

Once you order wine online for your Valentine’s Day meal at home, make sure you have essential wine accessories on hand. At the very least, you should have a reliable wine bottle opener. If you have an electronic opener, it’s wise to have a manual one as a backup.

Many wine drinkers also invest in wine aerators, ice buckets and decanters. If you’d like to add a personal touch to your Valentine’s Day wine setup, consider personalized or monogrammed wine glasses.

How much does it cost to order wine online?

The price of the bottle you choose for your night in depends on the varietal, winemaker, and brand. But when it comes to delivery, many wine shipping companies offer free delivery while others charge $10-$40. The price depends on the size of the order and how quickly it ships. A few companies offer flat-rate shipping no matter how many bottles you order.

Top 6 wines for Valentine’s Day

Louis Latour Marsannay Rouge 2019

Light-to-medium-bodied and dry with complex flavors, a good Pinot Noir, such as this one grown in the Burgundy region of France, is extremely easy to drink. Its midrange price tag makes it an excellent choice for a special occasion.

Sold by Wine.com

Sella and Mosca Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva 2019

Although a lesser-known varietal, Grenache is worth trying and often gives you better value for money than more popular reds. It has intense fruity and spicy notes and is well-balanced with a medium body.

Sold by Wine.com

Ashbrook Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2019

With intense passion fruit notes, this sauvignon blanc is sweet but fresh and well-balanced. It comes from the Margaret River area of Australia, which is known as one of the best growing regions.

Sold by Wine.com

Ravines Argetsinger Vineyard Dry Riesling 2019

Fruity and dry with a particular crisp salinity that comes from the Finger Lakes, New York growing region, this is a must for fans of dry rieslings.

Sold by Wine.com

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Yayoi Kusama Limited Edition in Gift Box 2012

If you want to splash out on something special for Valentine’s Day, this Champagne has deliciously floral and fruity notes. As a brut Champagne, it’s dry and crisp. It comes in a beautifully designed gift box.

Sold by Wine.com

Domaine Carneros Brut 2018

Those looking for a quality dry sparkling wine without the high price tag of vintage Champagnes will love this Californian sparkling white.

Sold by Wine.com

