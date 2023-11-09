Save now on makeup and skin care at Sephora

If you love makeup, skin care and other beauty products, Sephora’s Black Friday sale is probably your favorite shopping event of the year. Though Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 24, some deals are already popping up, and we’ve gathered some of the best Sephora Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

At BestReviews, we’ve tested and researched hundreds of products to help us identify the most splurge-worthy deals that are currently live. We’re especially excited to see items on sale from some of our favorite brands, including the Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial Mask and the Tarte SEA Drink of H20 Hydrating Boost Moisturizer.

Foundation and face makeup deals

Whether you’re looking for a new foundation, contour palette or blush, Black Friday is the perfect time to update your makeup. Brands like Jouer Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics and Iconic London are already on sale.

29% OFF

This foundation offers the best of both worlds — it’s lightweight on the skin but still provides full coverage for an airbrushed finish. It also contains skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate and cucumber extract to soften and soothe. Best of all, it’s available in more than 40 shades, making it easy to find a match.

50% OFF

Sculpt your face flawlessly with this two-step contour pot containing a gel cream and a pressed powder. The cream blends effortlessly into the skin for a natural look, while the powder sets your contour for all-day wear. The formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, too.

50% OFF

This versatile blush palette contains three matte blushes and a shimmery highlighter to give your skin a healthy glow. The shades include a soft pink, dusty rose, muted peach and a pale gold that can flatter many skin tones. The smooth, blendable formula also layers well, so you can mix the shades to create the perfect flush.

5% OFF

This oil-free liquid foundation impressed us with a lightweight feel that never looked cakey or heavy on the skin during our testing. We also loved how much coverage it provided with just a light layer. It’s available in 35 shades, too, so it can work for a wide range of skin tones.

Other foundation and face makeup deals worth checking out

Lip and eye product deals

Finding the right lip shade and products to enhance your eyes can pull your entire makeup look together. From lip balms to false lashes, Sephora is offering deals on many popular brands.

29% OFF

This multipurpose palette features seven highly pigmented shades that can help emphasize your eyes. It contains a mix of matte, satin and shimmery finishes, and the colors blend easily into the skin. The packaging is also made of sustainable bamboo and includes refillable pans to reduce waste.

40% OFF

Make your lashes look as full and flirty as possible with these handmade, vegan falsies. They are designed with eyeglass wearers in mind, so hairs of varying lengths are layered for a more comfortable fit. The lash band is also made of cotton to reduce the risk of irritation.

5% OFF

This lip treatment is one of the BestReviews Testing Lab’s favorites because it keeps lips soft and hydrated. A little also goes a long way, so we found a container lasted nearly a year even with regular use. We also love the glossy sheen it gave the lips, eliminating the need for a separate gloss.

Other lip and eye product deals worth checking out

Moisturizer, serum and skin care deals

Whether you need to treat dry skin, acne or a dull complexion, Sephora carries skin care products that can address any skin issue. Right now, you can score deals on moisturizers, serums, exfoliators and more.

51% OFF

With a unique gel texture, this moisturizer can help hydrate all skin types. It contains hyaluronic acid to keep the skin moisturized and antioxidant-rich algae to help plump it. Best of all, it absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue.

25% OFF

Treat fine lines, uneven texture and more with this powerful daily retinol serum. It has a lightweight cream texture and contains ceramides to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, so it minimizes the irritation that usually occurs with other retinol products. It’s paraben-, formaldehyde-, mineral oil- and fragrance-free, too.

50% OFF

Brighten your skin with this gentle but effective exfoliating face mask. It contains polyhydroxy acids, which are gentler than alpha hydroxy acids but still help treat uneven skin tone and texture. It’s highly effective for reducing the look of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and enlarged pores.

When we tested these patches, we were seriously impressed by how quickly they could clear breakouts, often taking just one dot to completely heal a blemish. They are also transparent enough that they aren’t very noticeable on the skin, so it’s possible to wear them during the day. We also love the convenient resealable packing.

Other skin care deals worth checking out

When do Sephora Black Friday deals start?

Sephora’s Black Friday deals won’t be available until the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. They typically go live at 12 a.m. EST. Most deals are available both in stores and online, but some may be store or online exclusives.

Tips for getting the best prices at Sephora

While the Black Friday deals at Sephora provide big savings, you can save more if you shop the right way.

Sign up for the Beauty Insider Reward Program: Sephora has a free rewards program that provides perks like a free birthday gift, access to special sales and points for the items you purchase. With these points, you can score free items and even convert them to money off your purchase. For 500 points, you can get $10 off a qualifying purchase. The Beauty Insider program also has advanced tiers based on how much money you spend. If you buy $350 of products in a year, you can earn VIB status. If you spend $1,000 in a year, you can earn Rouge status. You’ll get more perks with these advanced tiers.

On Black Friday — and other days throughout the year — you can get early access to sales and find some deals exclusive to the Sephora app. Buy with a Sephora credit card: Sephora has an exclusive store credit card. If you use the card to make in-store or online purchases, you earn 4% back for every dollar you spend.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, we test and research hundreds of products to help us identify the very best deals. We’ve already found some exciting Sephora Black Friday discounts, but we’ll continue to update our list with the latest deals to ensure you are getting the best prices for all your favorite beauty products.

