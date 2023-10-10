Save now on popular Amazon gadgets

Smart gadgets that actually make life easier don’t come cheap. But thanks to the fall Prime Big Deal Days sale going on now, these genius gadgets can be yours for an excellent price.

Some of our favorites that we tried out in the BestReviews Testing Lab are currently marked down, like Apple AirTags, which helped us track down our misplaced items in seconds. With excellent deals on everything from drawing tablets to smartwatches to security cameras, there’s no better time to grab the gadgets you’ve had your eye on.

The deals below were last updated on Oct. 9, 2023, at 7 p.m. PT.

Best gadgets on sale for the Prime Big Deal Days sale

Wacom One Drawing Tablet 25% OFF

New creatives and older artists will appreciate what this drawing tablet has to offer. During testing, we found that it is an essential tool thanks to its pressure-sensitive pen and its ability to be used as a second monitor.

Amazon Luna Official Wireless Controller 43% OFF

Amazon Luna’s cloud gaming service lets you play anywhere you can tote a smartphone, laptop or tablet. While you can use any controller, the official Luna controller has direct Wi-Fi connectivity for low-latency gameplay. It is also super comfortable and unlocks hundreds of free games instantly with one month of Luna+ included.

Apple Pencil 1st Gen 10% OFF

The most basic iPads are compatible with the original Apple Pencil, which you can use to write, doodle and multitask. You can recharge this pressure-sensitive, low-latency digital stylus using the Lightning port on the iPad 6th generation and higher, the iPad Mini 5th generation and the first two generations of iPad Pro.

Apple AirTags 10% OFF

You’ll wish you had an AirTag on your keychain the next time you misplace your keys. AirTags help you locate any item they’re attached to or hidden within. We tested them out and, if you have an iPhone 12 or later, we found that you get pinpoint precision within range and can otherwise triangulate the missing item’s last known location on a map.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON

If you’re the kind of person who can never have enough notebooks in their life, this reusable notebook is the perfect addition to your collection. It features 36 pages that can be written or drawn on, scanned, saved to your smartphone and then erased — over and over again.

Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera 25% OFF

Keep your home secure and gain peace of mind with the Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera. Its high-resolution wide-angle lens ensures clear, detailed footage, while smart motion detection promptly alerts you to any potential threats. With night vision and two-way audio, you can monitor your home without stepping into danger.

Treblab HD77 Bluetooth Speaker 25% OFF

Treblab’s portable speaker fills any space with immersive 360-degree audio. It sports a waterproof construction and 20-hour battery life, and you can pair it with a second unit for even more powerful sound. The 30-watt stereo drivers help project sound outdoors and also nicely bounce acoustics off the walls indoors — perfect for overpowering a shower stream, perhaps.

Logitech G Cloud Handhelds 14% OFF

The Logitech G Cloud isn’t quite a Switch or Steam Deck — it can’t run games natively — but this handheld enables ubiquitous cloud gaming. It appeals to eclectic gamers who subscribe to a variety of services, including Xbox Live, Nvidia GeForce Now and others you can find through Google Play.

Simrex X500 Mini Drone 14% OFF + $10 OFF COUPON

Capture your environment from new heights with this mini drone. It has a foldable design perfect for traveling and records live video in 720 pixel HD. The Optical Flow Positioning mode is a neat feature that lets it maintain its position without pilot interference. It has two speed modes and can perform 360-degree flips.

Lavince Sleep Headphones 23% OFF

If you’re having trouble falling asleep, these headphones can help. You can hook them up to your phone or tablet and listen to a guided meditation or relaxing music to help you drift off to sleep. The thickness is just a quarter of an inch, and the headband is made from soft fabric that feels comfortable as you rest.

JBL Flip 5 38% OFF

The JBL Flip 5 delivers impressive sound quality, and its waterproof build makes it excellent for traveling. You’ll get up to 12 hours of playtime on a full charge, and you can pair multiple speakers for stereo playback, a cool feature to take advantage of during outdoor listening.

Apple Watch Series 8 15% OFF

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches. It provides accurate health metric tracking and boasts GPS route mapping, Spotify offline listening and contact texting. It has a durable aluminum case and a water-resistant build, and you can set up Apple Pay.

Eken Wireless Doorbell Camera $5 OFF COUPON

This doorbell camera lets you keep an eye on things even when you’re away from home. The camera monitors your door, and smart AI detection lets you quickly identify people, cars and other moving objects. Two-way communication lets you speak to visitors from your phone. Plus, it comes with a doorbell chime.

WoPet Smart Pet Camera 23% OFF

This high-quality pet camera monitors your pet’s activity when you’re not home. It has a built-in treat dispenser that’s handy when your pet runs out of food, and two-way audio lets you communicate with your furry pal. Night vision enables you to see them even in low-light conditions.

More Prime Day gadget deals we love

