Frolicking in the snow doesn’t have to be for kids. A quality pair of designer snow boots will keep your feet warm, dry and stylish.

Which designer snow boots are best?

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your sense of style. While many versions of snow boots are clunky and thick, you can find numerous high-quality designer snow boots to elevate your outfit while keeping your feet warm and dry. Find boots that are comfortable, insulated and stylish for a chic head-to-toe winter outfit.

The best designer snow boots will make you feel attractive and confident while covering snowy, slippery terrain. Consider the top choice, Women’s Adirondack III Waterproof Boots.

What to know before you buy designer snow boots

Insulation types

One of the most important aspects of a pair of designer snow boots — and any women’s snow boots — is the amount of insulation in the boot. While you want the boot to look cute and match your outfit, you don’t want to freeze your toes off. Typically, snow boots vary in insulation levels from 200G to 1000+G, which measures the thickness of insulation. A 200G insulated boot is suitable for cold weather but won’t do a great job of keeping your toes warm for hours in freezing snow and ice. Once you get into the 400-600G levels, you are more suited to winter weather and freezing temperatures. An 800G boot is suitable for subfreezing temperatures, and 1000G or more are best for extremely cold temperatures.

Water-resistant vs. waterproof

If you notice a snow boot that’s labeled “water resistant,” get ready for your toes to be wet and soggy by the end of a snowy trek. Water resistance means a boot has some protection against moisture but isn’t fully shielded against it. Melting snow can make its way in after a while. A waterproof boot, however, is not damaged or infiltrated by water, keeping your feet dry for hours out in the snow.

Extra toe protection

It can be helpful to have extra protection in the toe area of a snow boot, even when it’s designer and made for style. This keeps your toes protected in case you bump into something hard, icy or unexpected in the snow. Boots come in a variety of toe types, from soft to composite and steel. A steel toe offers the most protection but may get uncomfortable and heavy. A composite toe provides steadiness and mobility but also extra protection. A soft toe boot gives little to no protection from hard objects.

What to look for in quality designer snow boots

Brand name

A quality designer snow boot has a quality brand name. This often comes with an expensive price tag, but you can’t get around it. Designer boots are set apart due to their trustworthy designer names. Search for high-end products by first finding the designer you want.

100% waterproof

Any snow boot that isn’t 100% waterproof won’t serve you well. While water resistance may keep you warmer and dryer for longer than a normal shoe, your socks quickly end up soggy. Check the product description to ensure the boots you have in mind are waterproof if you intend to use them in the snow.

Reliable treads

The bottoms of a good snow boot have deep treads to keep you from slipping on wet surfaces and ice. If the bottoms of snow boots are too smooth, you’ll end up sliding around and possibly falling, potentially injuring yourself on slick surfaces.

How much you can expect to spend on designer snow boots

Designer snow boots come in desperately different price ranges from $100-$2,000 or more. The price largely depends on the designer.

Designer snow boots FAQ

How long should snow boots last?

A. The lifespan of a pair of boots depends on how often you wear them and how bad the weather is. Typically, expect a pair of snow boots to last at least three winters.

Are winter boots and snow boots the same?

A. No. While winter boots and snow boots both offer insulation to keep you warm, snow boots are waterproof, tend to have extra insulation and have better treads for added traction. If you go out in the snow in a pair of winter boots, you could end up soggy, wet and freezing. Make sure to wear snow boots whenever traversing in the snow.

What are the best designer snow boots to buy?

Top designer snow boots

Women’s Adirondack III Waterproof Boots

What you need to know: These waterproof, cold-weather boots from Ugg are designed to keep you stylish and warm during inclement winter weather.

What you’ll love: Made with plush sheepskin and UGGpure wool, these boots provide a comfy fit. Enjoy 200G of insulation with a lined insole. A rubber sole, sheepskin lining and waterproof leather upper keep your feet warm and dry.

What you should consider: With only 200G insulation, your feet may end up feeling the cold after extended periods spent in the snow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top designer snow boots for the money

Bearpaw Desdemona Women’s Waterproof Boots

What you need to know: If you want an affordable pair of designer boots that will keep you dry and warm, this Bearpaw pair is a great option.

What you’ll love: A leather and nylon upper offers style and functionality. The lightweight midsole and molded rubber outsole provide you with plenty of traction and ankle support. Waterproof and warm with wool lining, these boots will keep you cozy and snug.

What you should consider: These boots run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

SOREL Men’s Caribou Street Casual Boots

What you need to know: These classic, waterproof boots are perfect for streetwear or the snow, providing style, durability and traction.

What you’ll love: Mesh lining keeps these boots breathable while an extra seam seal keeps them reliably waterproof. The leather upper is waterproof, making these boots suitable for heavy rains and light snows. A pigskin top cover gives additional comfort.

What you should consider: These boots lack the insulation required to keep feet warm for hours in the snow.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

