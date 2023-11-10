Save now on microwaves from Breville, LG and Hamilton Beach

Microwaves are handy appliances that you might not think too much about until yours breaks or is in desperate need of an upgrade. With the best Black Friday microwave deals, you can get yourself a new one at a steeply discounted price.

At BestReviews, we’ve tested and reviewed thousands of products to find you the top offerings. It might not be Black Friday until Nov. 24, but there are already great early Black Friday microwave deals to be found. We’re pleased to see discounts on some favorites, such as the Breville Combi Wave 3-in-1 Microwave and the LG Neo Chef Countertop Microwave.

Air fryer microwave deals

If you’d love an air fryer but don’t have the extra room for an additional appliance, a microwave that doubles as an air fryer might be the answer. By using convection technology, it can give food that perfect crunch.

15% OFF

A triple threat, this appliance functions as a microwave, air fryer and toaster oven. It has a range of handy presets for common tasks, such as melting chocolate and butter. We love the rugged stainless steel finish and convenient dial controls.

26% OFF

Already considered affordable for such a feature-rich microwave, it’s now even more so with this Black Friday discount. It has a great selection of cooking functions, including air fry, bake, roast and convect. It also has sensor-cooking capabilities and a popcorn preset.

Other air fryer microwave deals worth checking out

We love the versatility of the Toshiba 7-in-1 Countertop Microwave Oven Air Fryer Combo, which can air fry, broil, microwave and more. 13% OFF

The air-fry kit is a great addition to the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave with TotalFry 360. 25% OFF

Inverter microwave deals

Traditional microwaves only have two modes — on or off. So, if you cook at lower power, your microwave switches itself on and off to achieve the desired results, which can give you hot spots and uneven cooking. Inverter microwaves have special technology to allow constant cooking at a range of power levels, so you can expect more evenly cooked food.

15% OFF

Thanks to the smart inverter technology, you can expect even results every time, without hot spots or areas that aren’t properly cooked. It has a roomy 1.5-cubic-foot capacity that’s great for families. You can choose from a range of sensor cook and sensor reheat functions for reliable results.

17% OFF

Not only does the inverter give you even results, but this microwave’s intelligent sensor cooking means you can rely on it not to overcook, undercook or dry out your food. With 15 presets, it’s easy to cook a wide range of food without guessing.

Other inverter microwave deals worth checking out

If you’re looking for an over-the-range model, the Galanz SpeedWave Over-The-Range Microwave Oven is a perfect choice. 33% OFF

Compatible with Alexa, the Panasonic NN-SV79MS 1.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Inverter Microwave is great for smart homes.

Compact microwave deals

If you’re cooking for one or two or you only use your microwave for simple tasks, you might want a basic, compact microwave. These have capacities under 1 cubic foot.

15% OFF

A no-frills microwave with a capacity of 0.9 cubic feet, this is perfect if you just want something simple. It’s easy to control and has 10 presets to make cooking easier. There are 10 power levels with a maximum power of 900 watts.

9% OFF

Its 0.7-cubic-foot capacity and compact 13-by-18-inch footprint make this a great choice for small kitchens, RVs or even dorm rooms, if microwaves are allowed. It has six presets, including popcorn and pizza, so it covers all the basics.

Other compact microwave deals worth checking out

We love the vintage style of the Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Oven. 25% OFF

The Costway 0.9-Cubic-Foot Retro Countertop Compact Microwave Oven is a simple yet stylish choice. $46 OFF

Who has the best Black Friday microwave deals?

The first place you should look for Black Friday deals is Amazon. It offers a huge range of microwaves of all types and usually has some of the steepest discounts. However, it’s not the only place worth searching for bargains. Walmart also has top-notch Black Friday deals and Best Buy is known for its low prices on electricals.

That said, you can occasionally find the best offers direct from the manufacturer. Not all microwave brands sell directly. However, some do — such as Samsung — and you may find the biggest

What to consider when buying a microwave?

Size. Consider whether you’re cooking for one or a whole household. This will impact what size microwave you need. Or maybe you only use a microwave for small kitchen tasks, like melting butter or chocolate. In this case, you’ll only need a compact microwave.

Consider whether you’re cooking for one or a whole household. This will impact what size microwave you need. Or maybe you only use a microwave for small kitchen tasks, like melting butter or chocolate. In this case, you’ll only need a compact microwave. Inverter cooking. Inverter technology in microwave ovens is a feature that allows for more consistent and precise cooking, reheating, and defrosting of food. You’ll generally get more even results without hot spots.

Inverter technology in microwave ovens is a feature that allows for more consistent and precise cooking, reheating, and defrosting of food. You’ll generally get more even results without hot spots. Other cooking functions. Many modern microwaves do more than just microwave food. Some double as convection ovens or air fryers. Others can toast and broil food. Think about whether you want a multifunctional appliance or just a simple microwave.

Many modern microwaves do more than just microwave food. Some double as convection ovens or air fryers. Others can toast and broil food. Think about whether you want a multifunctional appliance or just a simple microwave. Smart features. Do you have a smart home system you want to hook your microwave up to? If so, look for a smart microwave that’s compatible with Alexa or other smart home systems.

Do you have a smart home system you want to hook your microwave up to? If so, look for a smart microwave that’s compatible with Alexa or other smart home systems. Money-saving. Consider what functions you’ll really find useful and which sound good on paper but you’ll never use. You can often find no-frills microwaves at low prices, saving you some money.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, we’ve written about hundreds of consumer electronics, including dozens of microwaves, so we know which are worth buying. Our deals are selected by deals editors, who search high and low for the best prices. These are then checked by writers as they write the article and again by more editorial staff. When Black Friday finally arrives, we work around the clock to update our articles at regular intervals to showcase the best current deals.

