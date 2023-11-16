Deck the walls

Getting your home ready for the holidays can be a lot of work. You have to trim your tree, hang Christmas stockings from the mantel and string lights up in your front yard if you want a truly festive look for your house. But you shouldn’t forget Christmas wall decorating, either.

Whether you prefer simple signs, traditional Christmas wreaths or lighted holiday decorations, here’s some of the best Christmas wall décor you can find to deck your halls this holiday season.

Best Christmas wall decorations

Wallflexi Walplus Christmas Wall Stickers

These Christmas-themed wall stickers cling to the wall without any adhesive. They’re made of high-quality polyvinyl chloride, so they’re durable enough to be reused for multiple years. Each set includes various holiday images, including candy canes, Christmas ornaments and stockings.

HOMirable Sleigh Sign with Pine Cones

This handcrafted welcome sign is ideal in your foyer or entryway to greet guests this holiday season. The sleigh is decorated with natural pine cones, faux greenery and a charming red and black plaid bow. It also has LED lights among the greenery to provide a festive glow.

Goutoports Farmhouse Red Truck Vintage Wall Decoration

This vintage-inspired Christmas wall decoration has a charming farmhouse aesthetic. It’s crafted from durable metal and will last for years. Available comes in two sizes, and the brand offers four other versions with different designs.

The Holiday Aisle Marielle Santa Days Til Christmas Sign

Count down the days until Christmas with this adorable Santa-shaped calendar. It is made of wood and features the numbered days along the bottom of Santa’s beard. The entire family can help move the pointer along to indicate how many days are left until Christmas.

Northlight Merry Christmas Red and Green LED Lighted Ornament Hanging Wall Decoration

Featuring 15 warm white lights, this ornament-shaped wall decoration adds a warm, incandescent glow to any room. It runs on AA batteries and has a convenient on/off switch on the side of the battery pack. The red, green and gold design also matches many other Christmas décor.

MorTime LED Christmas Garland with Pinecones, Red Berries and Christmas Balls

Hang this artificial garland on any wall you instantly want to feel more festive. It’s 9 feet long, so it can cover a large area. The entire length is also dotted with built-in, battery-powered LED lights, pine cones, red flowers, bows and winter berries to provide a classic Christmas look.

GiftWrap Etc. Candy Cane Lane Christmas Sign

This sweet candy cane wall sign is perfect for welcoming family and friends to your home this holiday season. You can point the arrow toward the Christmas tree and pair it with some candy canes for a themed display. It comes in a variety of sizes, and the brand has other festive designs to choose from.

Glizthome 24-inch Metal Merry Christmas Christmas Wall Décor

This hand-painted “Merry Christmas” sign can dress up any wall in your home this Christmas. It’s made of 100% iron, so it is highly durable and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Each end of the phrase also features a snowflake on the top of a letter.

Nearly Natural Holiday Merry Christmas Wall Hanger with Pinecones and Berries

This sweet wooden sign spreads plenty of holiday spirit with its simple message. At the top, it’s decorated with faux evergreens, pine cones, winter berries and a festive plaid bow. It’s easy to hang on any bare wall too.

Worth checking out

This Holiday Aisle sign advertising reindeer sleigh rides and hot cocoa is super-cute.

The Northlight LED Back Lit Flying Santa Claus and Sleigh Christmas Wall Art will delight children of all ages and is battery-powered to allow for plenty of placement options.

