Which high-end Fitbit is best?

Keeping in shape can be incredibly difficult, which is why many people need all the help they can get. No longer do you have to guess how far you ran or how many calories you burned, because fitness trackers can do all of that for you.

While there are several makers of trackers, Fitbit has become known as one of the best. So whether you are a professional athlete or just a casual runner, you are going to need an excellent companion. If you are looking for a high-end Fitbit, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Sense.

What to know before you buy a high-end Fitbit

Smartwatch vs. fitness tracker

There are plenty of fitness devices available, but they are usually divided into two categories: smartwatch or tracker. Consider which one will be best suited to your needs. Smartwatches have more functions and abilities, but trackers are much smaller and faster to charge.

Which activities do you want to track?

Not all fitness devices (whether it’s a smartwatch or a tracker) can keep tabs on all the activities out there. Keep in mind what kind of activities you would like your tracker to log, and find a suitable Fitbit model. Also, remember that some Fitbit trackers are waterproof, so if you are looking for an aquatic companion, make sure it can withstand the water.

Battery life

A smartwatch or fitness tracker will only be of use to you when it has battery power. When deciding on a model, take into account how long the Fitbit needs to charge for and how much battery power it has. Ideally, you would want your Fitbit to be ready whenever you are.

What to look for in a quality high-end Fitbit

Tracking activities

You won’t get a lot of enjoyment out of a tracker if it doesn’t support your chosen activity. A good Fitbit tracker will be compatible with a wide variety of sports and activities. Whether it is swimming, mountain climbing or running, some form of tracking and reporting will be supported.

Excellent battery life

The great thing about fitness trackers is that they don’t require a lot of battery power to stay operational. Unlike other smartwatches, fitness trackers can still have some battery power after several days. A good Fitbit tracker will also be able to charge rather quickly. Some models only require a few minutes of charge time to work for a couple of hours.

Mobile phone compatibility

Checking if your mobile phone is compatible with a fitness watch or tracker shouldn’t be a worry. Fitbit models are compatible with iOS and Android phones. It is best, though, to always make sure your mobile phone’s Bluetooth version is compatible with the Fitbit device.

How much you can expect to spend on high-end Fitbit

Fitbit devices can range from $80 to $100, but that will only get you an entry-level or mid-tier device. If you are looking to get one of the high-end trackers, they can retail for $200-$280.

High-end Fitbit FAQ

Can a Fitbit tracker receive mobile notifications?

A. Yes, and that is another great thing about Fitbit devices. All models, whether it is a smartwatch or a tracker, can receive mobile notifications such as text messages, emails and missed calls.

Is there an app for Fitbit devices?

A. Yes, and it’s a good one. Not only is that the place to check your progress and activity levels, but it also connects you with the larger Fitbit community. Through the app, you can challenge other users to activities and in turn improve your fitness level.

What’s the best high-end Fitbit to buy?

Top high-end Fitbit

Fitbit Sense

What you need to know: A fully featured smartwatch, it has everything you need.

What you’ll love: In addition to showing you the time, your steps for the day and your heart rate, the Sense has a couple of extra-handy features. It comes with an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity when you are under stress, a skin temperature sensor and it can detect irregular heart rhythms. The battery lasts for up to six days and can be charged in just 12 minutes for a full day’s power. It also has a built-in GPS and tracks a variety of activities.

What you should consider: The location of the side button could lead to unintentional pressing against your wrist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end Fitbit for the money

Fitbit Charge 4

What you need to know: An affordable fitness tracker, it still gets the job done.

What you’ll love: Even though it is more affordable than the top-tier Fitbit devices, the Charge 4 is still a great fitness tracker. It has a built-in GPS to track your movements, a heart rate monitor that buzzes when the target rate is reached, and a skin temperature sensor. The battery can last up to seven days, and it is waterproof up to 50 meters.

What you should consider: The Charge 4 isn’t compatible with any smart assistants such as Google Home or Amazon’s Alexa.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fitbit Versa 3

What you need to know: Sleek and stylish, it tracks your every move.

What you’ll love: Tracking activities such as running, biking or hiking, the built-in GPS tells you how far you have gone. It measures your heart rate with Fitbit’s PurePulse 2.0, measures your blood oxygen levels, and is compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. You can also make hands-free calls with the built-in microphone and speaker. The battery lasts for up to six days.

What you should consider: Even though it has a heart rate sensor, it doesn’t alert you to high or low heart rates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

