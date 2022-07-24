It’s best not to buy a Legend of Zelda game for Zelda fans unless you know for sure which games they already have and which consoles they own.

Which gifts for Zelda fans are best?

If you’re buying for someone obsessed with The Legend of Zelda, you might be looking for a Zelda-related gift. Thankfully, you’re in luck because you can find many Zelda gifts out there for kids and adults alike. Narrowing it down is the harder part, so it makes sense to get some recommendations for the best Zelda gifts that’ll make any fan happy.

What is The Legend of Zelda?

“The Legend of Zelda—often shortened to LoZ or simply Zelda — is a video game franchise that’s been going since 1986, primarily on Nintendo consoles. The latest games have been released on the Nintendo Switch console, with 2017’s “Breath of the Wild”, a particularly popular addition to the series. Despite her name being in the franchise’s title, Zelda isn’t the main character in “The Legend of Zelda.” Rather, you play as a character called Link, whose main goal is usually to save Princess Zelda and the kingdom of Hyrule. And remember: The beloved Nintendo Switch game characters can’t be found on any other system.

What are the best gifts for Zelda fans to buy?

Paladone The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Light

This lamp takes the form of the legendary Master Sword. It makes a great addition to a game room or a child’s bedroom. It’s officially licensed and finely detailed, so you shouldn’t be disappointed by the overall quality. It’s powered either by USB or by three standard AA batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Fifth Sun Zelda Breath Of The Wild Link Inventory Graphic T-Shirt

An officially licensed “Breath of the Wild” T-shirt features some key inventory items, such as the Sheikah Slate and Master Sword. It’s a subtle choice for older Zelda fans who might not want a tee emblazoned with Link or Zelda. You can choose from adult or youth sizes in a range of colors.

Sold by Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Legendary Edition Box Set

Fans of the Zelda manga series will love this high-quality box set. It’s also a perfect present for Zelda fans who haven’t read the manga but are likely to enjoy it because they’re fans of graphic novels. This box set includes five hardback volumes of the LoZ manga, displayed in a box designed to resemble the treasure chests from the Zelda games. There’s even an exclusive poster included too.

Sold by Amazon

Disguise Store Legend of Zelda Link Master Sword

This toy replica of Master Sword is a dream come true for young Zelda fans. Kids love playing with it and work well as a fancy dress prop. It’s nicely detailed, and some adults might like it as part of a larger Zelda collection, but it isn’t suitable for adults wanting to cosplay as Link since it’s quite small.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Amiibo Zelda & Loftwing

An adorable Amiibo, depicting Princess Zelda with a Loftwing or Guardian Bird, features in certain franchise games. Like all Amiibos, you can touch it to the NFC touchpoint on a compatible system to get extra in-game features. This Ambiibo was released in conjunction with “Skyward Sword HD” and gives players some handy features in the game.

Sold by Amazon

Paladone The Legend of Zelda Hylian Shield Ceramic Coffee Mug

If you’re buying for an adult The Legend of Zelda fan who loves their tea or coffee, this is an excellent gift. So, they can sip in style while playing the Zelda game of their choice. This mug features a Hylian shield design, but it’s worth noting that the irregular shape makes it difficult for southpaws to drink from.

Sold by Amazon

Paladone Nintendo Legend of Zelda Link’s Decor Light

This cute lamp features a retro link design with a faux stained glass effect. It’s fairly dim, so it makes great mood lighting or can be used as a nightlight but don’t expect it to light up a whole room effectively as the only light source. You can power it using a USB cable or batteries.

Sold by Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia

Anyone curious about the history of Hyrule will love this comprehensive guide. It includes concept art, a full history of the kingdom of Hyrule, and an official chronology of the games, plus loads more. Younger fans may find some of the text a little dense, but there’s plenty of gorgeous artwork to look at too.

Sold by Amazon

Deekec Zelda Ocarina 12 Hole Alto C with Song Book

Fans of “Ocarina of Time” will love having their own ocarina. Not only is this a replica of Link’s ocarina from the game, but it’s also really playable and comes with a songbook teaching you how to play songs from The Legend of Zelda — no need to be able to read music, as it’s laid out in a simple manner.

Sold by Amazon

Bioworld The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Zelda Black & White Snapback Baseball Cap

This baseball cap proves that it’s possible for someone to show off their love for Zelda while remaining stylish. It comes in white and black hues with the Wingcrest royal crest of Hyrule on the front. The flat brim snapback design looks awesome.

Sold by Amazon

Dark Horse Comics The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask Collectible 3D Figurine

A highly detailed Majora’s Mask figurine that’s a great gift for anyone serious about Legend of Zelda collectibles. At 14 inches tall, it’s larger than you might expect and makes a striking decorative piece for a game room or bedroom.

Sold by Amazon

Paladone The Legend of Zelda Triforce Night Light

The classic Triforce design lends itself beautifully to nightlight form. Not only does it emit light from the front, but also it projects the Hyrule royal crest onto the wall or ceiling. It’s durably made and looks great, so kids and adults will both appreciate it as a present.

Sold by Amazon

