Prime Day 2023 is here and there’s plenty on offer for book lovers beyond just books. You’ll find all sorts of items from reading lights and book stands to book-themed decor and scented candles that have that wonderful old book smell. We’ve gathered our favorite deals for bookish types this year, as well as loads of other Prime Day deals.

Last updated on July 11, 2023, at 2 a.m. PT

Best Prime Day deals for book lovers

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag 18% OFF

With a design featuring a big pile of books, this tote bag is great for any keen reader — especially those with a big to-read pile. Not only does it look good, but it’s also a practical choice for carrying groceries or a stack of books home from the library.

Paper Peony Press Reading Journal 11% OFF

If you’d like to keep track of your thoughts on the books you read, this reading journal is just what you need. It has space to log your thoughts and favorite quotes, as well as a number of other details, including reading start and end dates and star ratings.

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light 13% OFF

With its handy clip, this book light makes it easier to read in bed or other low-light places without disturbing anyone around you. Choose from three color temperatures to best suit your needs and preferences.

West Clay Company Library Books Candle 8% OFF

Anyone who loves the smell of old library books should try this candle. With notes of frankincense, cedarwood and dusty pages, it evokes long nights reading under the covers or days wandering the stacks in your local library.

Flippy Tablet Pillow Stand 11% OFF

Although this stand is made for tablets, it’s also great for e-readers, so it’s a good choice for anyone who consumes most of their books digitally. It’s suitable for use in laps, on tables or in bed.

Puransen Book Vase 18% OFF

Shaped like a book, this vase is perfect for holding small bunches of flowers. It’s freestanding, so you can place it anywhere, but it looks good added to the end of a bookshelf.

Nasharia Wooden Book Light 10% OFF COUPON

This handy LED light is perfect for reading by when you don’t want the big light on — which, for us, is always. It has a stylish concertina design when opened and (here’s the cool part) when it’s closed it’s shaped like a book and can be tucked away on a shelf.

Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf 19% OFF

What does every book lover want? More space for books, of course. These floating bookshelves are perfect for fans of minimalist decor or people who’ve already taken up all their floor space with freestanding bookcases.

Lavely Book Socks 22% OFF

Featuring books up the side and the words “So many books, so little time” on the soles of the feet, these are ideal for book lovers who like flashy socks. They fit men’s sizes 6 to 13 and women’s sizes 7 and up.

Universal Zone Library-Card Scarf 30% OFF

Wear your love for libraries around your neck with this cute library-card scarf. It even features due date stamps, a nice addition to the design. Made from a soft acrylic fabric, it’s comfortable to wear.

Products to watch this Prime Day

