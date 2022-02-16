A developing storm system is threatening the eastern half of the country this week, prompting officials to issue winter storm warnings in Denver and across the Midwest. Arid air from the southwest and moist air from the east will mix with a muggy air mass over Central Texas on Wednesday. This will create the potential for thunderstorms and tornadoes in the southeastern portion of the U.S., while colder temperatures could bring as much as a foot of snow to the northeastern region.

Depending on where you live, you may be faced with flooding or debilitating snow. In some areas, due to the ping-ponging temperatures, you may have both. If you are not prepared, the next few days may be miserable.

Four reasons why you need a generator

When extreme weather hits, there is always a chance of power loss. If you have a generator, it can help protect you and your family in four important ways:

A generator keeps food from spoiling: A generator keeps your refrigerator and freezer running so you won’t have to worry about food spoiling.

A generator keeps your essential appliances running: If you have a generator, you can keep the lights on, cook food and keep your devices charged.

A generator can keep your home from flooding: If you lose power, your sump pump will cease to function, and you will run the risk of flooding. A generator can ensure that does not happen.

A generator can protect you from extreme temperatures: In the winter, a generator can power heaters to keep you warm. Depending on how far the temperature drops, this could be a lifesaver.

Best generators to buy to prepare for a weather emergency

Westinghouse 12,500/9,500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator

This generator is suitable for larger-sized homes. It runs for up to 12 hours on gasoline and up to 7 hours on a 20-pound propane tank.

Champion Power Equipment 10,000/8,000-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator

You can run this generator for 8 hours on a full tank of gasoline or 5.5 hours on propane. It has built-in technology to make it easier to start in cold weather.

DuroMax 5,500/4,500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator

This generator is large enough to handle a refrigerator. The output panel has two 120-volt household GFCI outlets and one 120/240V 30A twist lock outlet. There are also 12-volt charging posts for charging external batteries.

WEN 4,750/3,800-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator

You can run this budget generator for up to 11 hours on a single tank of gas. The electric start engages at the turn of a key, while a twist of a dial lets you quickly switch between gas and propane.

Other emergency gear to have on hand

Midland NOAA Emergency Weather Alert Radio

This emergency weather alert radio scans through seven weather band channels to keep you abreast of current situations. The NOAA Weather Alert sounds an alarm when there is a risk of severe weather hazards or emergencies in your area.

LE Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern

In an emergency, it is essential to have a reliable light source. This rechargeable camping lantern is water-resistant, making it suitable to use in all weather emergencies.

True Temper 18-Inch Ergonomic Mountain Mover Snow Shovel

If you get snowed in during this storm, you will need a way to dig yourself out. This ergonomic 18-inch shovel has an oversized handle so you can use it with a gloved hand. It also features a nylon wear strip to prolong blade life and help protect deck, patio and other ground surfaces.

FosPower USB-C Power Bank

In an emergency, you need to keep your devices fully charged. This power bank is snow proof, dirt proof, drop proof and waterproof, making it suitable for all types of weather.

