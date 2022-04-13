CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — They’re our mothers, wives, daughters, grandmothers, aunts and sisters.

Every woman is remarkable in some way. Wednesday night, WCIA introduced some of the Remarkable Women of central Illinois.

In a half-hour special, WCIA introduced you to women who are making a difference in their community. Women like Tammy Williams, who gives her time to ensure our fallen heroes are honored by decorating their graves.

And Ronnie Turner Winston. She served our nation in the Air Force and now serves her community as a volunteer for several non-profits in Champaign-Urbana.

Doctor Mary Crosson Well Strang has a heart filled with compassion. She’s a veterinarian who nurses pets back to health. But she also an advocate for the arts, mental health and medical equity.

And a tragedy that shook all of us, the senseless killing of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Of course, no one was impacted more than his wife, Amber Oberheim.