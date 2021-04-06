Rod Sickler’s Red Hot Winter 2021 airs this Saturday at 7PM on WCIA, and will be livestreamed right here on wcia.com!

We are collaborating with WCIA to create a very special on on-air and on-the-web version of the show this year, using clips of the fabulous performers we’ve had over the past two years. Some of the best musical acts around, like The Royal Hounds, Feuding Hillbillies, and what we call “Guitarmageddon,” in which some of the best guitar players anywhere show their stuff. We also have incredible acts from all over the world.

This year’s funds benefit Aunt Martha’s

This year, proceeds will benefit Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness, providing health care, community wellness, and child welfare services at more than 35 locations, including 23 community health centers across nine counties. They are based in Danville.

Check out this year’s auction

Our auction is always very special but this year even more so. People can bid on spectacular things like a 7-day trip to the Caribbean, a signed 2016 World Champions Chicago Cubs photo collage, a signed photo collage poster from the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammed Ali, a speed drawing by our own John Janski, and so many other things. Check them out below, or bid on your phone by texting “Red” to 56651