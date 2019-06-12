PP Heating and Cooling

Mission Statement:

It is our mission to provide dependable, honest, quality service to all of our clients. Our technicians pride themselves on working quickly and efficiently, while maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. We strive to provide much more than a heating and air conditioning service-we strive to build a relationship with our clients that will last throughout the years and for generations to come.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

At P&P Heating and Cooling, we provide honest, reliable service to all our customers and we stand behind our work with a 100% Satisfaction Money Back Guarantee. If you are not totally satisfied with your newly installed HVAC equipment within the first year, we will handle those issues regarding material or workmanship to your complete satisfaction, or we will remove the installed equipment and refund your money.

What We Do:

Residential/Manufactured Housing Heating and Air

Indoor Air Quality

Geothermal

Maintenance Agreements

Manufactured Housing Repair

What We Offer:

24 Hr., 7 day emergency service

Financing

Free Replacement & Installation Estimates

Professionally Trained Technicians

Expert Installations



P & P started in the late 1970’s as a mobile home service center. Today, while we still do mobile home repair and carry a large inventory of mobile home parts, our main focus is on residential and mobile home heating, cooling, and air quality. Chuck Thompson, the owner, and our service technicians have over 50 years combined experience in the heating and cooling industry. They also go above and beyond the industry requirements for continuing education and training. We are proud to be NATE (North American Technician Excellence) certified and the areas only American Standard Customer Care Dealer. Our technicians pride themselves on working quickly and efficiently while maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction.