Last week Alison Dupre from CATsNAP brings us a calm and cute “tabico” cat named Mona Lisa and explains what it takes to make a new cat feel welcomed in their new home.



Established in 2005, CATsNAP is a non-profit that seeks to reduce pet overpopulation and improve the welfare of animals in the greater Champaign County area. So far in 2023, CATsNAP has spayed or neutered 500 cats.

CATsNAP (Champaign Area Trap, Spay, Neuter & Adoption Program)

1713 S. State St, Champaign

Hours: By Appointment only

Website: catsnap.org

Email: catsnap@catsnap.org