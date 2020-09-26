Our Town: Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) -- Businesses have had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic but one in Mahomet changed everything.

Yo Yo's opened about three years ago as a self-serve frozen yogurt shop. As the business got ready to open for the season in March, the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans. The owners knew they probably couldn't continue with self-serve, so they adapted and revamped their entire menu.