Our Town: Hoopeston

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Known as the City of Roses, Pana has several places that not only make it unique, but are some of the reasons why people there call it home.

Every town has its own history, and Pana even has its own museum. Before the city got its official name in 1857, it was known as Stone Coal Precinct. The discovery of coal is what put the town on the map, and made the population double in less than a decade.