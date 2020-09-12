Our Town: Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) -- Dozens of kids are currently enrolled in Head Start, but leaders will soon have room for dozens more.

CEFS runs the area's Head Start Program, along with other community services. They needed more room for students and had been looking for a new space for about a year. The group started working with the city and set their sights on the old library. It had been vacant for about five years. Renovations have started and they plan to move in by next school year.