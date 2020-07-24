Our Town Paris: Pool’s True Value

Paris, Ill. (WCIA).
CiLiving’s Erin Valle catches up with 2020 Our Town Paris sponsor, Pool’s True Value:
“Pool’s True Value in Paris, IL is your locally owned hardware store. We’re proud to be a member of the True Value family, and we’re here to serve our community. Whether you’re a pro or taking on a DIY home improvement project for the first time, we’re right here in your neighborhood with the expert advice, tools, equipment and the products you need to get the job done.”
Location: 11703 Illinois Hwy 1, Paris, IL 61944
Hours:
Mon: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Tue: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Wed: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Thu: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Fri: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Sat: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Sun: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM