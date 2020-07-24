Our Town Paris: Edgar County Farm Bureau

Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

ciLiving’s Erin Valle meets Executive Director Wyatt Williamson on the farm to chat about the impact of the Edgar County Farm Bureau.

The Edgar County Farm Bureau is an agricultural organization that has been located in Paris since 1917. The bureau is a farmer run organization that has close to 2,000 members. The organization’s priority is agriculture and consumer education and accomplishes this goal through programs like Agriculture in the Classroom, The Downtown Paris Farmers’ Market, Taste of Edgar County, and more.

The organization is in over 60 classrooms and educates roughly 1,100 kids each month on different topics in agriculture.​​

The Edgar County Farm Bureau is able to assist its members with land and resource management, landowner rights, and consumer and agricultural education.​​

Interested in joining? Click HERE.