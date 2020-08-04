Our Town Gibson City: Jordan Pond Park

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA).

When taking in the scenery at Jordan Pond Park in Our Town Gibson City, it’s hard to imagine that this space once had no flowers dancing in the wind.

Or benches for gazing out onto the prairie.

Looking at historic imagery on Google Earth, one can see that this park used to be a dump site, a

graveyard of bricks, concrete, and asphalt from repairs on city streets and sidewalks.

“It had accumulated over the years and so it was kind of an eyesore,” says fish biologist, Gary Lutterbie.

That’s when the city decided to do something.

About five years ago, Gibson City mayor, Daniel Dickey, approached Lutterbie about transforming the land.

“I retired about 10 years ago from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources,” says Lutterbie. “It was my expertise in ponds and lakes that brought Dan to me.”

And so Lutterbie became chairman of the Jordan Pond Park Committee.

His team planted trees and two prairies.

They carved out a half mile walking path and raised the lake level to create a habitat for wildlife.

In years prior to the pandemic, the park hosted an annual fishing derby to get kids interested in the sport.

On the average day, anyone is welcome to fish during park hours.

But for people who’d rather spend time with their own animals, the property also includes a dog park with plenty of room to run.

“It’s really great,” says Lutterbie. “It’s really nice to see that people do come out here and enjoy the park.”

Jordan Pond Park Committee member Tom Townsend says the team also took on two construction projects:

“About six or seven of us came together and built this 30 by 40 [foot] pavilion.”

In addition to another pavilion near the dog park.

“We’re really lucky to have the community’s support, the city has been very good to us, Gibson Area Hospitals has been very generous,” says Lutterbie.

And with that support comes encouragement.

Because when local organizations help where they can, an old eyesore can become something easy on the eyes.

And people will come to appreciate its beauty.



“We’ll keep building and expanding it,” says Townsend. “As long as the people use it, we’ll keep trying to make it better.”