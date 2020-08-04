Our Town Gibson City: Ed Day Memorial Skate Park

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids in Our Town Gibson City are getting excited for a brand new park, but you have to have a set of wheels.

A skate park for boarders, bikers, and rollerbladers is in the works. It’ll be next to the baseball field on Ninth Street.

One family raised more than $180,000 with a raffle to get the job done.

It’s the Ed Day Memorial Skate Park in honor of a loved one who passed away unexpectedly.

“We lost a very good man. Ed day. He was my father-in-law, says Billie Joe Denny. “He had just become an alderman [before passing]. His wife, Lori, said that he had wanted to build a skate park for the kids. So, that’s what our mission was.”

The park will be the only one in the state with a concrete pump track for riders. Construction starts soon followed by a grand opening in the fall.