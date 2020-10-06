Farmer’s Market back in Our Town Watseka

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) – Events are being cancelled all over Central Illinois because of the pandemic. But one started up because of it. Every Saturday, for the past three months, the parking lot next to the post office has been full of vendors selling their bounty and hungry customers scooping up the produce. Watseka has had a farmer’s market in the past but the idea had died out. That is until one person decided this was the year to bring it back.

“When the COVID hit, I feel like a lot of people just got stuck in the house and they don’t have anything to do and they feel alone and a lot of them they feel depressed,” said organizer Yamei Rolhfs. “But also for them to connect to each other outside safely and give them something to do.”

She called the mayor, contacted vendors and it was a go. It gave Watseka a place to get fruits and vegetables, baked goods, crafts and even listen to some music. Last week was the last farmer’s market of the season. Rolhfs says it will be back next summer bigger and better than before.