One Stop Shopping in Our Town Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A store in Our Town Mahomet will soon be on the move. It’s also expanding. En Route Boutique will join Modern Blend Salon on Patton Drive. In the same space will be the new Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar. En Route owner Jen Wagner wanted to give people a place where they could run all their errands at once. Wanger also says the coffee that will be served there has a higher purpose.

“The coffee is actually Gobena which is in Gridley,” said Wagner. “They’re a non for profit organization that gives back to Lifesong for Orphans. I really wanted to have a charity to give back. Everytime you buy a cup of coffee you’re giving back to an organization that works worldwide so I was really excited about that opportunity too.”

Wagner says she can’t wait to open and hopes that’s at the end of October. Modern Blend is owned Jamie Saban.