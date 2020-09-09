Our Town Effingham: Upgrading a favorite Lake Sara beach

Effingham County, Ill. (WCIA)

A beach near Our Town Effingham is getting an upgrade.

The Effingham Water Authority plans to break-ground at Pierson Peninsula Park on Lake Sara this fall.

In the mid 20th century, the park attracted Effingham county locals with activities including water slides, pin ball machines, concessions and even a passenger train. Over time, lessees sold off the attractions and the beach area became quieter as families invested their time in private and public pools.

Now, the Effingham Water Authority is bringing back lake activities with the hope of attracting more visitors.

The organization has created a Master Plan which could include the addition of walking trails, a splash pad, athletic courts and more. The Master Plan allows for the park to develop in phases as funds become available.

At the moment, the Effingham Water Authority is focused on Phase I. It includes completing a frisbee golf course, expanding the beach and swimming area, building playgrounds, a shade shelter, and installing a native landscape.



