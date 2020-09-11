Our Town Effingham: Street fries at Gopher’s Grill with the Illinois Pork Producers Association

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

The Illinois Pork Producers Association is on a mission to find the best pork in each WCIA fall edition Our Town.

Storyteller Erin Valle follows Jason Propst of IPPA to one of his favorite spots in Our Town Effingham: Gopher’s Grill.

The restaurant features three golf simulators, an arcade, and an event space, but few things outshine the spot’s street fries.

The mouthwatering appetizer includes a bed of thin cut fries topped with queso, pulled pork, coleslaw, spicy barbecue sauce, and pickles.

Street Fries at Gopher’s Grill (gophersgrill.com)

To view the restaurant’s full menu click HERE.