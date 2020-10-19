Our Town Danville: Lamon House history

Danville, Ill.

Our home is at the center of our lives. In Our Town Danville, there’s a home at the center of its history.

Storyteller Erin Valle visits the Lamon House, which is believed to be the oldest frame house in Danville.

Joseph Lamon and Melissa Beckwith Lamon built the cottage in 1850. Melissa’s father, Dan Beckwith, donated a portion of the land Danville was founded on. The city is named after him.

Joseph’s cousin, Ward Hill Lamon, was Lincoln’s law partner, friend, and bodyguard during the Civil War.





The Lamon family resided at the cottage near downtown Danville for nearly 90 years. In the early 1980s, the home was moved from its original location on North Street to Lincoln Park.

Today, the Lamon house is owned and operated by the Vermilion County Museum Society. It is currently closed due to COVID-19, but tours are usually available May-October and offer a slice of life into 19th century living.