DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- One group has been serenading people in Danville -- and beyond -- for more than 50 years.

The Danville Barbershop Chorus is made up of dozens of men of all ages. They perform several times a year around the community. The pandemic has stopped the group from doing that, which has been tough. Their director, Marty Lindvahl, says they simply love singing together.