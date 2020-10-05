Our Town Watseka: From the top of the old Iroquois County courthouse

Watseka, Ill. (WCIA).

Over 50 years ago, a group of concerned Iroquois County residents came together to form The Iroquois County Historical Society Old Courthouse Museum.

These residents aimed to preserve and maintain the history of their county as well as find a safe space for family possessions.

Today, the history of those items are on display in various museum exhibits, but there are a few hidden spots visitors don’t get to see.

ciLiving’s Erin Valle follows two Iroquois County Historical Society board members to the roof of the old courthouse museum.

From the top, the view of Our Town Watseka tells its own tale about the city’s geography, its history of floods, and a legend surrounding the Potawatomi and early Illinois settlers.

