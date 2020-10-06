Nichols Paint & Fab puts Watseka on the map for hot rod fanatics

Watseka, Ill. (WCIA).

Nichols Paint and Fab owner, Justin Nichols, knows how to bring a touch of style to Our Town Watseka.

“The coolest thing about driving a hot rod is being able to put your own style, your own flavor, what you want in the car,” says Nichols.

And that’s exactly what Nichols makes happen for those looking to spruce up their ride.

“This isn’t normal automotive repair, you know, we build full custom from the ground up. Hot rods, street rods, trucks, motorcycles, everything.”

Nichols Paint and Fab caught the attention of world-wide fans after MotorTrend TV aired two seasons of Wrench’d. The TV series depicts everyday life at the shop, showing the team’s process from start to finish.

“We’ve got people stopping in here daily. We’ve got people stopping in from Brazil, they fly in from Australia, they stop in to buy t-shirts, take tours. It’s overwhelming, crazy and we’re all pretty much super grateful.”



Part of that craziness involves overseeing not one, but two Nichols Paint and Fab locations. The team recently expanded to include a body work and paint shop off route 24.



“So right now we got about a three or four year backlog for builds, so that kind of gives us a break. [The cars] come down here and get body work and painted, then go back [to the other location] and get assembled.”

For the details on Nichols Paint and Fab including hours and location, you can visit their website HERE.