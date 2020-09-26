Our Town Mahomet: Root to Branches

OT Mahomet
Posted: / Updated:

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA).

One Mahomet relationship coach is not only healing families, she’s bringing peace to her community.

Adi Puckett is the force behind Root to Branches, a ministry aimed at helping people repair their relationships judgment free.

“When I look at trees I just think about how just from one little seed, all these beautiful things just happen,” says Puckett. “And the environment that surrounds these trees really plays a part in how well or how well they do not thrive. So watching that reminds me a lot of who we are as people.”

Puckett’s passion for loving others is displayed throughout her faith-based books, Unself Confidence: Loving Yourself Enough to Trust God and Graciously Diverse.

Most recently, she’s led diversity and inclusion workshops with Village of Mahomet employees, advocating for a moderate approach in today’s social climate surrounding race.

“If I can put us all on the same playing field that’s going to help so much,” says Puckett. “Because I want our police officers to be able to see the human being behind the crime. And I want the citizens of Mahomet to see the human being under the uniform.”

To schedule an appointment with Adi or view her books, visit the Root to Branches website HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020