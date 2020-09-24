Our Town Mahomet: Illinois Pork Producers try the Cuban at Project 47 Smokehouse

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA).

This fall, CiLiving and the Illinois Pork Producers Association are on a hunt to find the best pork Central Illinois has to offer.

Storyteller Erin Valle visited Project 47 Smokehouse in Our Town Mahomet as IPPA board member, Tom Wilkey, tried out the restaurant’s cuban sandwich.

More from Project 47 owner, Justin Taylor:

“It’s a take on the traditional cuban, but more of like a barbecue style. So that’s kind of how we do it. This was an original invention of Brent Chester of Chester’s BBQ Truck. And we kind of brought that idea from the truck here.

We put the pickles on [the grill] and we cook them so that you still want that crunch from the pickle, but you don’t want it so its really, really cold. ‘Cause you’re eating it right next to a super warm sandwich.

That’s why we put it on [the grill] and melt the cheese with it and heat it up a little bit. [Then the cook pulls] out the fresh pork butt that we smoke for 12 hours on applewood. So once he’s got it all done, stacks it high like that [with the ham] then adds the South Carolina mustard barbecue sauce we make in house.

[We] put in some toothpicks for each side to kind of hold it together. And then he’ll chop it in half there.”

“Very good. Lot of flavor, lot of taste,” says IPPA’s Tom Wilkey. ” The [pork] rinds are wonderful, fresh rinds.

What we do is we raise pigs and we want people to eat them and enjoy them. [Project 47 is] really good and the people are very friendly and the food is wonderful.”

For Project 47’s hours and location click HERE to view their website.