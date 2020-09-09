Our Town Effingham: Firefly Grill

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA).

The pandemic has caused businesses everywhere to turn to creative solutions. And Firefly Grill in Our Town Effingham is no exception.

From upgrading the menu and the kitchen, to connecting with guests via cooking classes on Zoom, the sustainable farm & table was busy before their re-opening on August 19.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with members of the Firefly team, including owner and executive chef, Niall Campbell, to chat about how the restaurant took advantage of their 5 month shut down.

Interested in future cooking classes? Follow the Firefly Grill Facebook page for updates or click HERE to register.