Our Town 2022

June 03 2022 04:30 pm

Join us for Our Town 2022

Join WCIA 3 and your local communities in celebrating Central Illinois this summer. Come together with communities across the state and learn about the places we call home.

WestvilleJune 3rd, 2022See Westville
DecaturJune 17th, 2022
SavoyJuly 1st, 2022
MattoonJuly 15th, 2022
ClintonJuly 29th, 2022
Mt. ZionAugust 12th, 2022
You Choose!August 26th, 2022

Our Town Headline List

Locally-owned stations still on air 60 years later

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Family-owned radio stations are fewer and farther between.  You can hear the local sounds every day from Watseka.  Stacey Smith didn’t always envision herself as part of the family business, but today she’s running the radio stations as the general manager of WGFA-FM and WIBK-AM.   Her dad, the late Dick Martin, started the stations with partners before […]

Downtown gets facelift and music to entice shops, …

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gibson city has seen many changes over the past eight years.   It was an effort spearheaded by the mayor that started with targeting vacant storefronts in town and a downtown revitalization committee.  It included people young and old, from in town and out.   They worked with an engineering firm in Champaign for months.   The DNR granted the city $99,000 to help with […]

Hoopeston growing one small business at a time

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a passion project, quickly became the catalyst for a new vision for the downtown. Local leaders say, it’s something the community has bought into. “The Lorraine project, when we started the project, it was really focusing on the Lorraine Theatre, but we realized that the Lorraine’s success relies on the downtown Hoopeston’s success, all […]
