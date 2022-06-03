Our Town 2022 – Westville
Join WCIA 3 and your local communities online and on air in celebrating Westville, IL on June 3rd, 2022
Our Town Headline List
Our Town Westville: capturing moments in time
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Johnnie Hull is a mother, a guidance counselor, and a photographer. If she’s not molding young minds in the high school she’s capturing what’s going on in our town Westville. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. “Little snapshot in time,” Johnnie Hull said. For Hull, those words couldn’t […]
Our Town Westville: The history of the town
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The year is 1873. The first telephone hasn’t even been invented yet. The first type writer just started production, and the town of Westville is getting its start. Then, 1885 hit and Westville was booming. “We call ourselves one of the melting pots of Illinois. Lots of different ethnicity groups. Every […]
Pre-vacation vehicle check list with Our Town Farmer …
Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA) We solve transportation “problems”! Often our customers have life, family or financial changes that require a new or new-to-them car, options for repairing the old one, or somewhere to simply sell their old vehicle. We also help with: Choosing the vehicle that fits now/future needs (size, safety, function) Preparing financially to […]
Start your engines at Our Town Farmer City’s Raceway
Solving farmer’s tractor tire issues out in the field …
Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA) Walker Tire & Muffler are your go to stop when it comes to tires for your car, mower, or tractor! Farm Work, Tires, Service work. How quick and time efficient we are. Most work we do includes Farm tire problems or vehicle tire problems. We can make recommendations on the different […]
Welcome to Our Town Farmer City
Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA) Mayor Scott Testory welcomes us to our first Our Town stop of the summer! We are a city; we provide services to our residents and businesses such as water, sewer, electric and garbage pickup. We also provide police protection, street maintenance and park upkeep. Mayor tries to resolve issues that residents […]
Our Town Danville: Barbershop Chorus
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One group has been serenading people in Danville — and beyond — for more than 50 years. The Danville Barbershop Chorus is made up of dozens of men of all ages. They perform several times a year around the community. The pandemic has stopped the group from doing that, which has […]
Our Town Danville: New dance studio
Our Town Danville: Masks donated to students
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — School looks different for every student this year, but if they’re going to walk into a school building — they have to wear a mask. Kids at Meade Park Elementary School in Danville got some help with that. “When we realized that the students were going to have to wear masks, […]
Our Town Watseka: New superintendent leads district
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of jobs have become more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic. One man not only has a challenging job … but he’s new to the position. Dave Andriano started at the Watseka School District over the summer. He has three decades of experience and previously worked as an assistant superintendent […]
Locally-owned stations still on air 60 years later
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Family-owned radio stations are fewer and farther between. You can hear the local sounds every day from Watseka. Stacey Smith didn’t always envision herself as part of the family business, but today she’s running the radio stations as the general manager of WGFA-FM and WIBK-AM. Her dad, the late Dick Martin, started the stations with partners before […]
Watseka Rocks beautifies community
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — They’re inviting the community to help them improve the place they call home. The group of businesswomen got its start in 2018. They decided to work with the city leadership and community members to make the community look better. “Especially in these times right now,” said Rhonda Pence with Watseka Rocks. […]
Our Town Watseka: Police K9
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A member of the Watseka Police Department is getting ready to celebrate his first year on the force … but he’s not your typical hire. 4-year-old Tucker started working with the department in December 2019. He’s certified in tracking and article search. Tucker can also sniff out seven different narcotics, including […]
Our Town Watseka: Façade grants
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A façade grant program is helping spruce up businesses in Watseka. One family is in the process of opening several businesses at a building downtown. The Bread Basket Food Pantry has already opened. They’re also putting in a pub and an event space. “We’re trying to open it up so everybody […]
Our Town Mahomet: Yo Yo’s
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses have had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic but one in Mahomet changed everything. Yo Yo’s opened about three years ago as a self-serve frozen yogurt shop. As the business got ready to open for the season in March, the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans. The owners knew they probably […]
Our Town Mahomet: Parks & Recreation Department
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — More people are spending time outside during the COVID-19 pandemic and they have many options in Mahomet. The Parks and Recreation Department has grown a lot of over the years — and it’s still growing. They’re currently planning a splash pad and playground at Barber Park. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed […]
Our Town Mahomet: RISE Program
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The stay-at-home order was tough on kids. So when small groups were finally allowed to meet, a new program started in Champaign County. The RISE Program was the brainchild of Matt Robinson and his wife. “We were thinking of things for kids to do, we know they were Zoomed out, Google […]
Our Town Effingham: Animal shelter addition
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A new addition at Effingham’s animal shelter is helping people bond with their potential pets. Crews started building the addition in March and opened over the summer. The project includes a new entrance, more office space and a viewing room for people to meet with cats and dogs. “This is just […]
Our Town Effingham: Head Start program gets new home
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of kids are currently enrolled in Head Start, but leaders will soon have room for dozens more. CEFS runs the area’s Head Start Program, along with other community services. They needed more room for students and had been looking for a new space for about a year. The group started […]
Our Town Effingham: New fire station
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A once-vacant building is now home to Effingham’s newest fire station. Firefighters had to celebrate the grand opening of the station on West Jaycee Avenue — virtually. They moved in February, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Firefighters had been planning the move for awhile because their old building didn’t serve […]
Our Town Gibson City: Emily Young
Downtown gets facelift and music to entice shops, …
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gibson city has seen many changes over the past eight years. It was an effort spearheaded by the mayor that started with targeting vacant storefronts in town and a downtown revitalization committee. It included people young and old, from in town and out. They worked with an engineering firm in Champaign for months. The DNR granted the city $99,000 to help with […]
Family becomes Angels Among Us for radio legend
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — WGCY is the heart of Gibson City. It’s family owned and family operated by Gary McCullough for 36 years. For almost as long this tiny radio station rested on his shoulders. “That’s what I love most about it,” said McCullough. “I’m able to work in my hometown and do good […]
Unique business brings color to small town
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a business that’s based on want — not need — and that can lead to greater highs and lows because Central Illinois Hydro-Grafx is unique. “You just have to get your hands wet,” explained Mike Taylor, the owner. “You have to jump in and do it.” When Taylor first saw hydrographics on shotguns online, he […]
Our Town Gibson City: Ed Day Memorial Skate Park
Our Town Gibson City: Perfect Touch Boutique
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One boutique is offering customers a unique experience in Our Town Gibson City. Perfect Touch Boutique is attached to DCT Service Center. Tammy Purcell runs both businesses with her family. Purcell had been selling jewelry at vendor shows for a few years .. then expanded to clothing. When the Service […]
First responders pay it forward in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s likely when you think of first responders, you automatically think of people who put others first. That explains the ethos of EMT Bobby Sinclair and Capt. Zack Janis. So, when it came to raising money, Paris Charity Events started simply. “We loved playing co-ed softball,” explained Sinclair, an EMT with Horizon Health. “We had a ton […]
Sisters bring kid’s boutique to small town
Paris, Ill. (WCIA) — With family business in their blood, a trio of sisters saw a need in their community and decided to fill it. That need led to Ellie and Olive Children’s Boutique. “When Pia got pregnant with Ellie we decided that there wasn’t really anywhere around us that had baby clothes or children’s clothes,” explained Teresa […]
Our Town Paris: ECCEL Academy
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of students in Edgar and Clark Counties have been introduced to career opportunities through ECCEL Academy. The idea for ECCEL formed about three years ago. It stands for Edgar Clark Career Exploration. “We felt that we had a lot of opportunities here for our studentsm and for people returning back […]
Paris Football working to keep their program at the …
(WCIA) — Even though they don’t know when or if they’ll get to play this fall, the Paris football team is still getting up early to get ready. “Our kids, they’re here at 6:30 in the morning and we grind them and they’re continuing to work unselfishly without any guarantees,” says head coach Jeremy Clodfelder. […]
Our Town Paris: Paris Center of Fine Arts
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A state-of-the-art theater has created a place for performers to thrive in Our Town Paris. The theater is about five years old and is in Paris High School. It’s home to the Paris Center of Fine Arts. The group brings in performers from all over the country, but people from all […]
Veteran gives decades of service in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — He’s a member of the greatest generation, but that’s not all. “I went to work for the United States Air Force Civil Service,” explained Leonard Wirges, from his couch in Rantoul. “My wife was a secretary and I was an industrial instructor from a lot of my Army experience.” Wirges grew […]
Angel Among Us is committed to helping children
Village embraces downtown mural
Hoopeston growing one small business at a time
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a passion project, quickly became the catalyst for a new vision for the downtown. Local leaders say, it’s something the community has bought into. “The Lorraine project, when we started the project, it was really focusing on the Lorraine Theatre, but we realized that the Lorraine’s success relies on the downtown Hoopeston’s success, all […]
Foundation looks to lift curtain on century-old theater
HOOPESTON, Ill (WCIA) — “When we reopen, we’re looking at the fact that it’s going to be the community center for all kinds of events,” explained Jim Richards.” You can hear the optimism in Richards’ voice when he talks about the future of the Lorraine Theatre. But it’s unclear when the doors of the Lorraine […]
Family, friends give back to honor life cut short
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “He was a great guy, thrill seeker,” explained Amy Bertin. “Didn’t know a stranger, friends with everyone.” Bertin lost her brother James “Adam” Bertin in 2013. He was stabbed to death during a fight. His killer remains behind bars. Soon after his death, family and friends wanted to celebrate Bertin’s life. […]
Our Town Pana: Pana Community Hospital
Pana, Ill. (WCIA) Pana Community Hospital has served Pana and the surrounding communities since 1914. Congratulations are in order as they have completed their recent building project. Breaking ground in August of 2017, it was one of the largest building projects ever undertaken at $20.4 million dollars. Pana Community Hospital has worked hard to handle […]
Foundation steps up when community’s in need
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “If somebody’s in need, we help ’em out,” explained Joe Coleman, a supporter of the Terra Marie Henschen Kasch Foundation. There may be no better way to describe the foundation’s mission: from scholarships to trade schools, to a gazebo, to a summer meals program for kids, it steps up when it sees […]
Our Town Monticello: Architectural Legacy
MONTICELLO, Ill (WCIA) — Monticello is a city with pages and pages of history, but some community members say there’s one thing in particular that truly makes it “their town.” If you take a walk down North State Street, you will find nearly 100 home rooted in history. The neighborhood has a spot on the […]