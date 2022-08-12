Our Town 2022 – Mt. Zion
Join WCIA 3 and your local communities online and on air in celebrating Mt. Zion, IL on August 12th, 2022
Christmas in July with Think it on a Shirt and T-Candles
Clinton, Ill. (WCIA) When people hear Christmas in July they panic or are a bit turned off because they don’t want to be hearing about Christmas during the hottest time of the year. But now is the best time to start getting orders together for custom gifts that way you can beat the holiday hubbub! […]
Our Town Clinton: Baum Chevrolet Buick
Clinton, Ill. (WCIA) Baum Chevrolet Buick is a fourth-gen full service dealership with Sales, Service, Body Shop, Detail, Quick Lube, Farmer City Used Store, Trailer Sales and Rental and Towing departments, which is unusual for a new car franchise. Most people are concerned with what the hot topics are at the time. Right now it […]
A new take on an old concept; LaTeaDa
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Just outside of downtown Clinton, surrounded by woods, sits a big white mansion. “The house is about 110 years old and we bought it from a wonderful family that lived here as a family home and so we evolved it into this,” Melinda Decker, a co-owner, said. Inside that old home, […]
Pages of the past in Our Town Clinton
Elevate your ideas in Our Town Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Starting your own business can be well, intimidating. “Terrifying. So scary, but yet it’s been so rewarding,” Ashley Berkheimer, the found of Soul Weights, said. Places like Elevate CCIC incorporated want to help. “Part of it is, you know, coming here and connecting with their team to learn about, okay, these […]
LIFTing students’ experience
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Driving down Charleston Avenue in Mattoon, you see a lot of familiar buildings. Like the consolidated communications building. But now, that building is getting some new life. “Starting from the basement and working your way to the top, we’ve got communications, we’ve got a child care pathway, info tech IT, HVAC, […]
History of House Brothers Tavern
A helping hand from birth to three
Family traditions at Skateland in Savoy
Wetzel family tree
Soaring to new heights in Savoy
Our Town Decatur: VitalSkin Dermatology
Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) Dr. Debra Babich shares how a simple skin check can help you when it comes to signs of skin cancer. Here’s more from VitalSkin: We’ve been serving the Decatur community for 17 years as Babich Skin Care. We’re excited to announce that we’ve rebranded and partnered with VitalSkin Dermatology. While our name […]
Our Town Decatur: Vieweg Real Estate
Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) Vieweg Real Estate specializes in commercial and residential real estate, and we offer quick claims, farmland sales, recreational property sales, and more. At Vieweg Real Estate we specialize in commercial and residential real estate. We also offer quick claims, farmland sales, recreational property sales, and more. We are your source for commercial […]
Our Town Decatur: Land of Lincoln Credit Union
Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is celebrating our 75th Anniversary this year. We have been LOCALLY OWNED for all 75 years. We have an apple in our logo because our main mission is EDUCATION, providing tools and resources to people in order to achieve financial success.Additionally, as a part of our […]
Our Town Decatur: Shelter Insurance agent Joseph …
Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) Shelter Insurance agent Joseph Basil joins us from Our Town Decatur. We are diverse in auto, home and life insurance with a specials focus on youth life insurance and young adults . My clients are always surprised at how much money I can save them and their children by developing a personalized […]
Our Town Decatur: Coziahr Harley-Davidson
Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) Coziahr Harley-Davidson is a full service Harley-Davidson dealership that sells and services new and used Harley-Davidsons. We also offer parts and accessories for your motorcycle, plus riding gear, clothing, and other merchandise for any Harley enthusiast. We have factory trained technicians and years of experience to help customers find exactly what they […]
Making noise for The Brass Horn
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Brass Horn has been a staple for downtown Decatur for over 3 decades. Helping to outfit men, women and now even kids. Several people in Decatur said they’re proud of the long-time business, and that the people there are the reason it stays open. Of course, men have been able […]
Getting established at “The Establishment”
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – An important part of any city is new places to eat at or visit. In Our Town Decatur, new places are popping up all the time. In the heart of downtown Decatur, you’ll find the hustle and bustle of any city. With shops, restaurants, and now, The Establishment. “We basically decided […]
Our Town Westville: capturing moments in time
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Johnnie Hull is a mother, a guidance counselor, and a photographer. If she’s not molding young minds in the high school she’s capturing what’s going on in our town Westville. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. “Little snapshot in time,” Johnnie Hull said. For Hull, those words couldn’t […]
Our Town Westville: The history of the town
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The year is 1873. The first telephone hasn’t even been invented yet. The first type writer just started production, and the town of Westville is getting its start. Then, 1885 hit and Westville was booming. “We call ourselves one of the melting pots of Illinois. Lots of different ethnicity groups. Every […]
Pre-vacation vehicle check list with Our Town Farmer …
Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA) We solve transportation “problems”! Often our customers have life, family or financial changes that require a new or new-to-them car, options for repairing the old one, or somewhere to simply sell their old vehicle. We also help with: Choosing the vehicle that fits now/future needs (size, safety, function) Preparing financially to […]
Start your engines at Our Town Farmer City’s Raceway
Solving farmer’s tractor tire issues out in the field …
Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA) Walker Tire & Muffler are your go to stop when it comes to tires for your car, mower, or tractor! Farm Work, Tires, Service work. How quick and time efficient we are. Most work we do includes Farm tire problems or vehicle tire problems. We can make recommendations on the different […]
Welcome to Our Town Farmer City
Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA) Mayor Scott Testory welcomes us to our first Our Town stop of the summer! We are a city; we provide services to our residents and businesses such as water, sewer, electric and garbage pickup. We also provide police protection, street maintenance and park upkeep. Mayor tries to resolve issues that residents […]
Our Town Danville: Barbershop Chorus
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One group has been serenading people in Danville — and beyond — for more than 50 years. The Danville Barbershop Chorus is made up of dozens of men of all ages. They perform several times a year around the community. The pandemic has stopped the group from doing that, which has […]
Our Town Danville: New dance studio
Our Town Danville: Masks donated to students
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — School looks different for every student this year, but if they’re going to walk into a school building — they have to wear a mask. Kids at Meade Park Elementary School in Danville got some help with that. “When we realized that the students were going to have to wear masks, […]
Our Town Watseka: New superintendent leads district
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of jobs have become more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic. One man not only has a challenging job … but he’s new to the position. Dave Andriano started at the Watseka School District over the summer. He has three decades of experience and previously worked as an assistant superintendent […]
Locally-owned stations still on air 60 years later
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Family-owned radio stations are fewer and farther between. You can hear the local sounds every day from Watseka. Stacey Smith didn’t always envision herself as part of the family business, but today she’s running the radio stations as the general manager of WGFA-FM and WIBK-AM. Her dad, the late Dick Martin, started the stations with partners before […]
Watseka Rocks beautifies community
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — They’re inviting the community to help them improve the place they call home. The group of businesswomen got its start in 2018. They decided to work with the city leadership and community members to make the community look better. “Especially in these times right now,” said Rhonda Pence with Watseka Rocks. […]
Our Town Watseka: Police K9
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A member of the Watseka Police Department is getting ready to celebrate his first year on the force … but he’s not your typical hire. 4-year-old Tucker started working with the department in December 2019. He’s certified in tracking and article search. Tucker can also sniff out seven different narcotics, including […]
Our Town Watseka: Façade grants
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A façade grant program is helping spruce up businesses in Watseka. One family is in the process of opening several businesses at a building downtown. The Bread Basket Food Pantry has already opened. They’re also putting in a pub and an event space. “We’re trying to open it up so everybody […]
Our Town Mahomet: Yo Yo’s
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses have had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic but one in Mahomet changed everything. Yo Yo’s opened about three years ago as a self-serve frozen yogurt shop. As the business got ready to open for the season in March, the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans. The owners knew they probably […]
Our Town Mahomet: Parks & Recreation Department
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — More people are spending time outside during the COVID-19 pandemic and they have many options in Mahomet. The Parks and Recreation Department has grown a lot of over the years — and it’s still growing. They’re currently planning a splash pad and playground at Barber Park. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed […]
Our Town Mahomet: RISE Program
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The stay-at-home order was tough on kids. So when small groups were finally allowed to meet, a new program started in Champaign County. The RISE Program was the brainchild of Matt Robinson and his wife. “We were thinking of things for kids to do, we know they were Zoomed out, Google […]
Our Town Effingham: Animal shelter addition
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A new addition at Effingham’s animal shelter is helping people bond with their potential pets. Crews started building the addition in March and opened over the summer. The project includes a new entrance, more office space and a viewing room for people to meet with cats and dogs. “This is just […]
Our Town Effingham: Head Start program gets new home
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of kids are currently enrolled in Head Start, but leaders will soon have room for dozens more. CEFS runs the area’s Head Start Program, along with other community services. They needed more room for students and had been looking for a new space for about a year. The group started […]
Our Town Effingham: New fire station
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A once-vacant building is now home to Effingham’s newest fire station. Firefighters had to celebrate the grand opening of the station on West Jaycee Avenue — virtually. They moved in February, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Firefighters had been planning the move for awhile because their old building didn’t serve […]
Our Town Gibson City: Emily Young
Downtown gets facelift and music to entice shops, …
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gibson city has seen many changes over the past eight years. It was an effort spearheaded by the mayor that started with targeting vacant storefronts in town and a downtown revitalization committee. It included people young and old, from in town and out. They worked with an engineering firm in Champaign for months. The DNR granted the city $99,000 to help with […]
Family becomes Angels Among Us for radio legend
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — WGCY is the heart of Gibson City. It’s family owned and family operated by Gary McCullough for 36 years. For almost as long this tiny radio station rested on his shoulders. “That’s what I love most about it,” said McCullough. “I’m able to work in my hometown and do good […]