Our Town 2022 – Mattoon

July 29 2022 04:00 pm
Join WCIA 3 and your local communities online and on air in celebrating Mattoon, IL on July 15th, 2022

Our Town 2020 Mattoon - Headline List

View All Our Town 2022 - Mattoon

Our Town Headline List

Locally-owned stations still on air 60 years later

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Family-owned radio stations are fewer and farther between.  You can hear the local sounds every day from Watseka.  Stacey Smith didn’t always envision herself as part of the family business, but today she’s running the radio stations as the general manager of WGFA-FM and WIBK-AM.   Her dad, the late Dick Martin, started the stations with partners before […]

Downtown gets facelift and music to entice shops, …

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gibson city has seen many changes over the past eight years.   It was an effort spearheaded by the mayor that started with targeting vacant storefronts in town and a downtown revitalization committee.  It included people young and old, from in town and out.   They worked with an engineering firm in Champaign for months.   The DNR granted the city $99,000 to help with […]
View All Our Town